Shaunie Henderson Surprises New Husband Keion With 'Cultural' Honeymoon: 'I Wanted To Go All Out'

The Basketball Wives star and ex-wife of Shaquille O'Neal's reveals why she wanted to go to the extreme and celebrate her new husband with a European yachting adventure

By
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2022 02:24 PM

Shaunie Henderson wanted to surprise new husband Keion Henderson with the experience of a lifetime to celebrate not only their recent nuptials, but also his July 6 birthday. And she pulled it off perfectly with the help of a yacht and the European seas.

"I was able to get in there and plan an entire honeymoon and birthday for him behind his back," the 47-year-old newlywed shares exclusively with PEOPLE. "It was something that I knew he hadn't done before. He absolutely loves the water. So I said, 'Let's just go all out.'"

The mom of four married the Houston-based pastor at the Aurora Anguilla Resort and Golf Club on May 28. The couple got engaged in November 2021 after dating for two years.

Shaunie O'Neal Henderson's honeymoon
The Hendersons

Since Keion's churchgoers rely on him constantly, Shaunie took the reins planning the almost month-long trip that began in Monaco and continued down the coast of France before finishing in Italy.

"We went seven [or] eight places," Keion shares. "I've never met kinder individuals."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Shaunie O'Neal Henderson's honeymoon
The Hendersons

"It was just amazing," adds the Basketball Wives star. "And then just to relax and not have to be on and just enjoy the scenery."

Although it was hard for the couple to pick their favorite vacation moments, the cuisine and the culture unanimously stood out.

"I was excited about the food," Shaunie explains. "We're on this beautiful yacht that has a personal chef. They pretty much make whatever we want, but I was more excited to get off of the yacht and venture out in every stop and get to chase their food and go to the different restaurants that are famous in that space. I think I'd have to say my favorite restaurant was Chez Black. I know that's probably a lot of people's favorite, but it was the atmosphere."

Shaunie O'Neal Henderson's honeymoon
The Hendersons

"My favorite place might have been Capri because we went to both sides," the father of two says. "I went to the calm side where they did all the water sports, and we saw the caves. Then we go to the other side with the fabulous shopping and the fabulous restaurants and the busyness of the island."

While the food was a clear winner, seeing her new husband unwind while pulling off her plan was the ultimate treat.

"My favorite thing about the honeymoon is knowing that Keion, his life is — He lives in a place of servitude and the honeymoon and birthday trip served him," the new bride shares. "So that was my favorite thing about it."

Shaunie O'Neal Henderson's honeymoon
The Hendersons

Now that they've settled into their new life as husband and wife in Texas, not much has changed since saying 'I do.'"

"I just think that marriage was a way of solidifying the journey that we had already started together," Keion explains.

"Every time I see something with my new last name, we giggle," adds Shaunie. "I think I'm still in that honeymoon phase where it's just so fun and things are so new. Now, it's just real, and it just feels good."

Related Articles
Shaunie O'Neal and Keion Henderson's Tropical Wedding photographed on May 28th, 2022
Newlyweds Shaunie O'Neal and Keion Henderson Detail Their 'Amazing' Honeymoon Plans
shaunie o neal and keion hederson wedding credit manolo doreste
Shaunie O'Neal Is Married! 'Basketball Wives' Star Weds Pastor Keion Henderson in Anguilla Ceremony
Shaquille O'Neal
Shaquille O'Neal Likes to Surprise Fans with Gifts: 'I Got a Whole Lot of Money'
Shaunie O'Neal and Keion Henderson's Tropical Wedding photographed on May 28th, 2022 CR: Manolo Doreste
See All the Exclusive Photos from Shaunie O'Neal and Keion Henderson's Tropical and Romantic Wedding
Shaunie O'Neal and Keion Henderson's Tropical Wedding photographed on May 28th, 2022
Keion Henderson Jokes 'My Eyes Were Sweating' During Emotional Toasts at Wedding to Shaunie O'Neal
Shaquille O'Neal and wife Shaunie O'Neal at Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XIV at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on April 5, 2008 in Scottsdale, Arizona
Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline
Shaunie O'Neal
Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Are Engaged: 'This Love Is Forever'
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is interviewed with Leonard Fournette #28 after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9.
Tom Brady Gets the Ultimate Birthday Present from Teammate Leonard Fournette — a GOAT Cake!
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Relationship Timeline
Christine Quinn in Venice
All the Celebs Who Love a Summer Vacation in Italy — Plus, Exactly Where They Go
Jojo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers wedding on May 14th, 2022
JoJo Fletcher Has One Demand for Jordan Rodgers on Their Honeymoon
Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns attend Spotify's House of Are & Be event with dvsn, Lucky Daye, and D-Nice at Sunset Tower Hotel on June 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns' Relationship Timeline
Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa- Celeb Hotel Gallery
Want to Spot a Celeb on Vacation? Here's Where to Book a Room
Dancing with The Stars Jenna Johnson in a stunning red jumpsuit and Val Chmerkovskiy attend the spectacular opening of Sandals Royal Curaçao Grand Opening Weekend Celebration on June 24, 2022 in Santa Barbara, Curacao.
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
Christina Hall and Josh celebrate Her Birthday with a Getaway
Christina Hall Celebrates 39th Birthday on Romantic Getaway with Husband Josh Hall: 'Cheers'
Kealia Ohai and J. J. Watt attend the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, MinnesotaKealia Ohai and J. J. Watt attend the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota
JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt's Relationship Timeline