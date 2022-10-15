Shaun White Trolls Girlfriend Nina Dobrev's 'Degrassi' Scene in Hilarious TikTok

Actress Nina Dobrev and the Olympic gold medalist Shaun White have been together since March 2020

By
Published on October 15, 2022 06:24 PM
Nina Dobrev
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Shaun White is poking fun at his girlfriend Nina Dobrev.

In a TikTok posted Friday, the Gold-medal Olympian, 36, shared a cute clip of Dobrev, 33, from her Degrassi days, adding his own version of the cheer she performs, complete with a high kick.

White's caption added to the humor: "On your feet! Clap your F-ing hands for the panthers!!!" he wrote.

The Vampire Diaries alum and superstar athlete were first spotted together in March 2020, and made their romance Instagram-official with a set of photos in April 2020 that showed Dobrev giving White a quarantine haircut amid the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They made their red carpet debut earlier this year when they both attended the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in London in May.

Dobrev's close friend, former costar and roommate Kayla Ewell told PEOPLE in August that White has had a positive effect on Dobrev's life.

"I lived with Nina for years," Ewell, 37. "She and I are so close, and it's so fun to finally see her with someone that brings out the best version of her."

She said the couple is "so much fun together," describing them as "jokesters."

nina dobrev, shaun white
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Throughout their relationship, they've regularly updated fans with sweet Instagram tributes, especially when it came to White's journey to the 2022 Winter Olympics. Dobrev proved to be the snowboarder's biggest fan during the lead-up to his final Olympic run.

Before the 2022 Beijing Olympics, White spoke to PEOPLE in October 2021 about the support Dobrev has shown him throughout their "beautiful relationship" while he trained for the big event.

"Nina's incredible," he began. "What an influence on my life. Not only does she run her own show, her own world, companies she's involved in, things she's producing, all this stuff going on. She holds me to this same high standard, which is so wonderful to have in a partner."

