Shaun White and Nina Dobrev's Cutest Couple Photos

The Olympic snowboarder and Love Hard actress have been romantically linked since March 2020. From spending time together on the slopes to epic Halloween costumes, see their sweetest photos 

By Andrea Wurzburger January 13, 2022 03:18 PM

1 of 18

Instagram Official

Credit: Nina Dobrev/instagram

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White were first romantically linked in March 2020, but it wasn't until May of that year that the pair would make things Instagram official, with the Love Hard actress posting a photo of herself cutting White's famed hair during COVID-19 quarantine.

2 of 18

The Perfect Pair

Credit: Shaun White/Instagram

"Their friends were surprised at first about the relationship but now that they've seen them together it actually makes a lot of sense," a source told PEOPLE in March 2020. "They're both goofy and have a similar sense of humor and are super adventurous. They have plenty in common."

3 of 18

A 'Beautiful Relationship'

Credit: Nina Dobrev/Instagram

In October 2021 the snowboarder said that he and Dobrev had a "beautiful relationship," telling PEOPLE, "Nina's incredible. What an influence on my life. Not only does she run her own show, her own world, companies she's involved in, things she's producing, all this stuff going on. She holds me to this same high standard which is so wonderful to have in a partner."

4 of 18

Showing Support

Credit: Nina Dobrev/INSTAGRAM

White told PEOPLE in January 2022, "Nina's just been so supportive and so amazing through this whole process for me. Through the pandemic, she was a lifesaver — she really made that time in my life special."

5 of 18

Birthday Wishes

In September 2020, Dobrev posted a light-hearted and sarcastic tribute to her "least favorite person" on his birthday. She joked in the photo's caption of her Olympian boyfriend, "To the most untalented, humorless, least althletic [sic], least coordinated, least gifted and least favorite person.... happy birthday @shaunwhite. hang in there. one day you will accomplish something. #dontgiveup" 

6 of 18

Pretty as a Picture

Credit: Nina Dobrev/instagram

Dobrev shared the pair's first photo on Instagram in December 2020, showing off a sweet Polaroid of the pair. 

7 of 18

Up, Up and Away

Dobrev got a lift from White in December 2020, captioning a photo on his shoulders in coordinating outfits, "catch me if you can." 

8 of 18

On Top of the World

Credit: Shaun White/Instagram

The pair reached new heights on a trip to Zion National Park in December 2020. 

9 of 18

Falling for You

The pair rang in their first New Year together in on New Year's Eve 2020. In a hilarious Instagram post, Dobrev shared photo of the pair on the holiday and then a slow motion video of them failing at the famous Dirty Dancing lift. She captioned the post, "how we thought 2020 would go 👉🏼👉🏼👉🏼 how it actually went." 

10 of 18

'80s Baby

Credit: Shaun White Instagram

In January 2021, White shared photos of the pair all dressed up in '80s attire, captioning the post, "Too bad we never have any fun together ...😉 Happy birthday baby! 🥂🎉." 

11 of 18

Curling Champs

Credit: Shaun White/Instagram

You might just see both Dobrev and White at the Olympics this year — the pair showed off some serious curling skills in January 2021. 

12 of 18

Double Date on the Slopes

Credit: Nina Dobrev/instagram

In February 2021, Dobrev and White had a double date on the mountains with Dobrev's Vampire Diaries costar Paul Wesley and his wife Ines de Ramon.

"Sometimes you gotta double down," Dobrev captioned a picture of the couples wearing masks and winter gear while hitting the slopes in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. 

We're guessing White got to teach them all a trick or two! 

13 of 18

Tongue-Tied

Looks like Dobrev gets a little tongue-tied around her beau. White joked in a Valentine's Day tribute in 2021, "I never knew I was so lickable till we met 😂."

He added, "Thank you for keeping a smile on my face and being the beautiful person you are!"

14 of 18

Jumping for Joy

The pair were jumping for joy while celebrating Memorial Day in May 2021. 

15 of 18

Happy Halloween

Credit: Shaun White/Instagram

The pair channeled their favorite characters from Netflix's The Queen's Gambit for Halloween 2021. Dobrev dressed as Thomas Brodie-Sangster's character, Benny Watts, while White was Anya Taylor-Joy's character, Beth Harmon. 

16 of 18

O, Christmas Tree

Credit: Shaun White/Instagram

In December 2021, the pair were "getting ready 🎅 🎄" for the holidays, and brought home their Christmas tree. 

17 of 18

Hot Mess Express

Credit: Shaun White/Instagram

In January 2022, White shared a sweet (and silly) Instagram tribute to Dobrev in honor of her birthday. He captioned a series of photos and videos of the Vampire Diaries alum, "Happy Birthday you hot mess." 

18 of 18

Snowy Selfie

Credit: Nina Dobrev/Instagram

In January 2022, Dobrev shared a series of photos captioned "snow daze 😵‍💫❄️," and included this sweet selfie of the pair enjoying the winter weather. 

By Andrea Wurzburger