Shaun White and Nina Dobrev Kiss During Romantic Snow Day in Colorado: 'Winter Wonderland'

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev continue to achieve couple goals while enjoying the slopes this winter!

The Olympic gold medalist, 35, and Vampire Diaries actress, 33, appeared on the latter's Instagram account on Wednesday in a carousel of pictures from their trip to Copper Mountain, Colorado.

The first image showed the couple posing on the trails with their snowboards, with Dobrev giving White a kiss on the cheek, while he wrapped his arm around her waist.

A charming video clip also showed Dobrev having a rowdy snowball fight, while other images captured a festive meal with family and the actress posing with her mother, Michaela.

The last picture showed White and Dobrev spooning in bed. "Winter wonderland 😘☃️," she captioned the post.

The pair, who have been together since March 2020, went Instagram official that May when the Love Hard star posted a photo of herself cutting White's famed hair at the onset of lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Their friends were surprised at first about the relationship but now that they've seen them together it actually makes a lot of sense," a source told PEOPLE in March 2020. "They're both goofy and have a similar sense of humor and are super adventurous. They have plenty in common."

In October of last year, the snowboarder said that he and Dobrev had a "beautiful relationship," telling PEOPLE, "Nina's incredible."

"What an influence on my life. Not only does she run her own show, her own world, companies she's involved in, things she's producing, all this stuff going on," he said. "She holds me to this same high standard which is so wonderful to have in a partner."