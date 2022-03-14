Shaun White Enjoys 'Retired Life' with Girlfriend Nina Dobrev During Romantic Beach Day

"Should I retire too?" Nina Dobrev joked in the caption of a photo of herself and boyfriend Shaun White enjoying a day at the beach

Shaun White is doing retirement right.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist, 35, shared a kiss Monday with girlfriend Nina Dobrev on a beach in Costa Rica as she contemplated following his lead. "S—, if this is #RetiredLife …

should I retire too?" she wrote on Instagram with photos of the outing.

Their vacation comes after White announced last month that the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, would serve as his final competition before retiring from professional snowboarding.

"This has all had its amazing glow to every single decision and every single competition because I've decided this will be my last Olympics," he said at the time. "I've given it my all. There have been some ups and downs on the way to get here, but through all that, I feel I've got stronger [and] gotten better."

After finishing the men's half-pipe in fourth place, White told PEOPLE (the TV Show) his competitors were lined up at the end of the slope to sing his praises. He said "living that moment was pretty wild," adding: "So that's where all the emotions came from. But now I'm just kind of in the glow of it all, it's been great. Very enjoyable."

White has since drafted a retirement bucket list, which he explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! was inspired by Dobrev, 33. "My girlfriend said, 'If you're retiring, you gotta make this list of things you wanna do,' " he explained.

"So, I'm putting this list [together], and pretty close to the top of the list was, 'Go to a Super Bowl,' because it's always during the competitive season — I've never been to one," White said. "So I landed, said hi to everyone and then I'm like, 'I gotta go,' and went straight to the Super Bowl."

The Vampire Diaries alum also helped her boyfriend celebrate his retirement earlier this month with an intimate party of close friends, all wearing red wigs in tribute to his signature hair color.

"Celebrating the 🐐 and bringing back the 👩🏻‍🦰 one last time… #RetirementPartyAt35 😂 @shaunwhite," Dobrev wrote with a group photo.