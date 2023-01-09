Shaun White Thanks Girlfriend Nina Dobrev for 'Making Life Incredible' on Her 34th Birthday

The retired snowboarder shared a sweet tribute to the former Vampire Diaries star on Monday

Published on January 9, 2023 02:40 PM
Nina Dobrev
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev's love is out of this world!

The retired snowboarder shared a sweet tribute to his actress girlfriend to celebrate her 34th birthday on Monday. Alongside a photo of Dobrev wearing a short pink wig and cat ears, White, 36, wrote, "What planet are you from and will you take me with you?!"

White continued: "Thanks for making life incredible! Happy birthday my love," with a handful of celebratory emojis.

Dobrev responded with a punny joke and plenty of kissing and laughing emojis, along with a simple, "Love you."

Dobrev's birthday celebration comes just after she and her parents, Michaela and Kamen Dobrev, joined White's family to celebrate the holidays in Mexico.

The couple each shared an Instagram post showing off a boating excursion they took alongside Shaun's parents Roger and Cathy White, plus his siblings Kari White Bodman and Jesse White with their spouses and children.

Various snaps showed the families posing amid a stunning backdrop of deep-blue water and a clear sky, doing flips off the boat, sunbathing and more. In one video, a whale could be seen breaking the surface of the water.

First spotted together in March 2020, White and Dobrev made their romance Instagram-official with a set of photos in April 2020 that showed the Degrassi alum giving White a quarantine haircut amid the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

nina dobrev, shaun white
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Dobrev's close friend Kayla Ewell knows The Vampire Diaries alum as well almost anyone — and, with that perspective, officially gave the thumbs up on their relationship.

"I lived with Nina for years," Ewell, 37, told PEOPLE in August. "She and I are so close, and it's so fun to finally see her with someone that brings out the best version of her." White and Dobrev are "so much fun together," Ewell continued, describing them as "jokesters."

Ewell said she and husband Tanner Novlan "joke with them all the time that they need to stop traveling because ... [they're never] home. We live right by them right now, but we're like, 'Well, we'll see you next time you're home,' because they just left again for another three months."

