Shaquille O'Neal's Ex Shaunie Jokes She Pushes Him to Get a Girlfriend So He Stops FaceTiming Her

Shaunie O'Neal and Shaquille O'Neal have figured out the whole ex thing.

During an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show on Friday, Shaunie opened up about her relationship with the former NBA star, who she split from in 2009 after getting married in 2002.

"I think we both support each other," the 46-year-old says in an exclusive PEOPLE clip from the upcoming episode. "I used to tease him and be like, 'Could you please hurry up and get a wife? And then you could stop, you know, randomly FaceTiming me and talking about your day? Like ... get a girlfriend or something.'

She says while they tease each other, Shaquille has told her that he "wants to have more kids." The couple shares five children together, including one from Shaunie's previous relationship.

"I'm like, 'Well, knock yourself out. Have a good time with that one. I think you've pushed over that hill now sir,' " she jokes of the 49-year-old's ambitions to become a father again. "But whatever it is, that's his business. But ... he supports me in a relationship, I support him."

Of course, Shaunie notes, the pair would always let each other know if either had relationships that "were going to go to that next level."

Shaunie, who is one of the executive producers of Basketball Wives, also tells Hall that the pair has a "great co-parenting relationship."

Shaquille recently appeared on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, and opened up about his "six wonderful kids." (The former athlete also shares a daughter with Arnetta Yardbourgh.)

"Not a lot of discipline is needed," the proud dad said of his brood. "Their mothers did wonderful, beautiful jobs of that. So my job is just keeping them into the game, have fun."