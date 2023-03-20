Shaquille O'Neal Worries Fans with Photo from Hospital Bed — But Says He's Watching TNT

Shaquille O'Neal is worrying fans with a photo he posted of himself in the hospital on Sunday.

O'Neal posted the photo to his social media accounts on Sunday, showing him laying down in a hospital bed with an IV attached to his arm. He tagged two of his TNT co-hosts, Candace Parker and Ernie Johnson, in the photo and told them he's "always watching" them, even in the hospital.

"Miss y'all," O'Neal, 51, added to the post.

PEOPLE has reached out to O'Neal's reps for additional information.

According to TMZ Sports, the NBA on TNT host was undergoing hip surgery and is "on the mend."

Citing sources, the outlet said that O'Neal underwent the operation to correct something in his hip and that everything went "according to plan" while the NBA legend was under the knife.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

O'Neal, who turned 51 earlier this month, recently opened up about his weight loss transformation after losing 40 pounds.

"I lost 40 pounds," O'Neal told Entertainment Tonight in December. "I need to lose about 20 more, but impressive. Imma get real chiseled up and do an underwear ad with my sons."

O'Neal and his ex-wife Shaunie O'Neal share four children together: sons Shareef and Shaqir and daughters Amirah and Me'arah. The athlete also has a stepson, Myles, from Shaunie's previous relationship, and a daughter, Taahirah, with his former girlfriend, Arnetta Yardbourgh.

RELATED VIDEO: Shaquille O'Neal Says 'I Was A D--khead' in Divorce from Ex-Wife Shaunie: 'That Won't Happen Again'

O'Neal also told ET he got some blood work back that led him to clean up his diet.

He explained that as an athlete, he didn't pay close attention to what he was eating, but realized he has to now that he's off the court. O'Neal said he's working on eliminating bread and soda, and also taking supplements and drinking shakes.

"The weight just fell off. I'm not at 100 percent ninja mode yet. I'm still 75 percent," the basketball legend told Entertainment Tonight.

O'Neal advised anyone who wants to get healthier to start by walking, at least 30 minutes a day.

His goal? "I think I could get the Marky Wahlberg look," he said. "I want to be known as the Black Mark Wahlberg."