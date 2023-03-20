Shaquille O'Neal Worries Fans with Photo from Hospital Bed — But Says He's Watching TNT

O'Neal posted a photo to his social media accounts showing him laying down in a hospital bed with an IV attached to his arm

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 20, 2023 01:01 PM
Shaq in the hospital
Photo: Shaq/Twitter

Shaquille O'Neal is worrying fans with a photo he posted of himself in the hospital on Sunday.

O'Neal posted the photo to his social media accounts on Sunday, showing him laying down in a hospital bed with an IV attached to his arm. He tagged two of his TNT co-hosts, Candace Parker and Ernie Johnson, in the photo and told them he's "always watching" them, even in the hospital.

"Miss y'all," O'Neal, 51, added to the post.

PEOPLE has reached out to O'Neal's reps for additional information.

According to TMZ Sports, the NBA on TNT host was undergoing hip surgery and is "on the mend."

Citing sources, the outlet said that O'Neal underwent the operation to correct something in his hip and that everything went "according to plan" while the NBA legend was under the knife.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

O'Neal, who turned 51 earlier this month, recently opened up about his weight loss transformation after losing 40 pounds.

"I lost 40 pounds," O'Neal told Entertainment Tonight in December. "I need to lose about 20 more, but impressive. Imma get real chiseled up and do an underwear ad with my sons."

O'Neal and his ex-wife Shaunie O'Neal share four children together: sons Shareef and Shaqir and daughters Amirah and Me'arah. The athlete also has a stepson, Myles, from Shaunie's previous relationship, and a daughter, Taahirah, with his former girlfriend, Arnetta Yardbourgh.

RELATED VIDEO: Shaquille O'Neal Says 'I Was A D--khead' in Divorce from Ex-Wife Shaunie: 'That Won't Happen Again'

O'Neal also told ET he got some blood work back that led him to clean up his diet.

He explained that as an athlete, he didn't pay close attention to what he was eating, but realized he has to now that he's off the court. O'Neal said he's working on eliminating bread and soda, and also taking supplements and drinking shakes.

"The weight just fell off. I'm not at 100 percent ninja mode yet. I'm still 75 percent," the basketball legend told Entertainment Tonight.

O'Neal advised anyone who wants to get healthier to start by walking, at least 30 minutes a day.

His goal? "I think I could get the Marky Wahlberg look," he said. "I want to be known as the Black Mark Wahlberg."

Related Articles
Shaquille O'Neal attends HBO Premiere For Four-Part Documentary "SHAQ" at Illuminarium on November 14, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Shaquille O'Neal Reveals 40-Lb. Weight Loss, Says His Goal Is to Do 'Underwear Ad with My Sons'
Shaquille O'Neal Rollout
Shaquille O'Neal 'Believes' in Nepotism — but His Kids Need to Show Him a 'Business Plan'
Shaquille O'Neal family
Shaquille O'Neal's Best Family Pictures with His 6 Kids
SANTA MONICA, CA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Host Shaquille O'Neal, Taahirah O'Neal, Me'arah O'Neal, Shaqir O'Neal, and Myles O'Neal attend the Third Annual Hall of Game Awards hosted by Cartoon Network at Barker Hangar on February 9, 2013 in Santa Monica, California. 23270_002_SK_0842.JPG (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/WireImage)
Everything to Know About Shaquille O'Neal's Family (He's a Dad of 6)
Shaunie O'Neal and Shaquille O'Neal
Shaquille O'Neal Says 'I Was A D--khead' in Divorce from Ex-Wife Shaunie: 'That Won't Happen Again'
Shaquille O'Neal Rollout
Secrets from Shaquille O'Neal: The NBA Legend's No-Holds Barred Interview on Love, Loss and Regret
Shaquille O'Neal walks on the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 24, 2021 in Austin, Texas.
Shaquille O'Neal Felt 'Embarrassed' He Couldn't Help His Son Write a Resumé: 'I Never Had a Real Job'
https://twitter.com/clutchpointsapp/status/1624924640123715584?s=46&t=tZtRcn_phGCF3YwvML9dgA ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Kevin Hart took a shot at Shaq 🤣👀
Kevin Hart Jokingly Takes a Shot at Shaquille O'Neal During Super Bowl 2023: 'This Means War'
Shaquille O'Neal walks on the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 24, 2021 in Austin, Texas.
Shaquille O'Neal on Why His Daughters Can Stay Home as 'Long as They Want' but Sons Move Out at 18
Shaquille O'Neal
Shaquille O'Neal Says He Has to 'Protect and Provide' for the Mothers of His Children
Shaquille O'Neal attends the Turner Upfront 2017 arrivals on the red carpet at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 17, 2017 in New York City.
Shaquille O'Neal Says Being a Father to '15 Children That I Call My Own' Helps Him Connect with Kids
Shaunie O'Neal and Shaquille O'Neal
Shaquille O'Neal Blames Himself for Divorce from Ex-Wife Shaunie: 'It Was All Me'
Shaquille O'Neal
Shaquille O'Neal's Life and NBA Career Will Be the Focus of New HBO Documentary Series 'SHAQ'
Shaquille O'Neal and wife Shaunie O'Neal at Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XIV at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on April 5, 2008 in Scottsdale, Arizona
Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline
Shaquille O'Neal
Every Time Shaquille O'Neal Was Amazing to His Fans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) leaves the field after an NFL wild-card football game
Shaq, Michael Phelps and LeSean McCoy Offer Insightful Advice to Tom Brady Post Retirement