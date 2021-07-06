Shaquille O'Neal, Trae Young, Khris Middleton Star in 2021 NBA Edition of 'Mean Tweets'

PEOPLE has the first look at Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s 2021 NBA edition of Mean Tweets

The NBA's biggest names are dealing with a fresh batch of humorous hate.

PEOPLE has the first look at Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s 2021 NBA edition of "Mean Tweets" ahead of the first game of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

In the clip, Bucks star Khris Middleton, who was also recently selected to play on Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics, hilariously shows off his pearly whites while reading a mean missive that says, "Khris Middleton can chop down trees with his teeth."

NBA on TNT analyst and retired NBA star Shaquille O'Neal also reads a harsh tweet about his appearance. "Shaquille O'Neal? More like Shaquille-Hasn't-Missed-A-Meal," the Hall of Famer says, even adding, "That's a good one."

Last but not least, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young laughs off a mean tweet about his hair. "I like Trae Young but his hair looks like a lollipop that got dropped on the carpet," the athlete says with a laugh. "What flavor lollipop? I may be delicious," Young adds.

The latest edition of "Mean Tweets" is set to play during this year's Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night special, hosted by Anthony Anderson, airing each night in primetime. The special's slate of guests includes Dwayne Johnson, Chance the Rapper, Jason Momoa, Johnny Knoxville, Kevin Garnett and more.

Host Kimmel went on a summer hiatus after June 24. Taking over him will be guest hosts Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll, David Spade, Anthony Mackie, Sarah Silverman, Arsenio Hall, Julie Bowen, Maren Morris, Phoebe Robinson, Niall Horan and many more.