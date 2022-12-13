Shaquille O'Neal Taps Snoop Dogg and Diplo for His 'Fun House' Super Bowl Party 

DJ Diesel, aka Shaq, will also be performing at the event that takes place Friday before the big game

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 13, 2022 05:50 PM
Shaquille O'Neal attends the 2020 Pan African Film Festival - "Foster Boy" Premiere at Cinemark Baldwin Hills on February 17, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images); Snoop Dogg attends the premiere of NBC's "American Song Contest" at The Lot at Universal Studios Hollywood on March 21, 2022 in Universal City, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage)
Photo: Unique Nicole/Getty; JC Olivera/WireImage

Shaquille O'Neal is bringing back his legendary Super Bowl party for its fifth year.

The party — Shaq's Fun House presented by Netspend — is part carnival, part music festival and will feature performances by headliners Snoop Dogg and Diplo.

DJ Diesel, aka Shaq, will also perform a set that will be livestreamed so fans around the world can watch the set no matter where they are.

The party will take place at a custom built megastructure in this season's Super Bowl town, Phoenix, Arizona.

Shaq's Fun House is open to the public, allowing fans to partake in the fun while also bringing in the biggest names in sports and entertainment.

RELATED VIDEO: Dr. Dre Gives Advice to Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show Performance: 'Have Fun'

Complete with games, rides and experiences, the festival will also feature several musical performances.

In prior years, the event has had more than 25,000 fans and celebrity guests attend, including Patrick Mahomes, Adam Levine, Jamie Foxx, Rob Gronkowski, Floyd Mayweather, Migos and many more.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

To kick off excitement about the party, there's a Big Game Weekend flyaway contest. Starting today, people have the opportunity to sign up to win a flyaway to attend Shaq's Fun House, and meet Shaq.

The Super Bowl will kick off on the evening of Feb. 12, and will be played at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Rihanna is slated to headline the halftime show.

Related Articles
rihanna
Rihanna to Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Let's Go'
Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan Is Honored Among Other Leading Men, Plus Angela Bassett, Kid Cudi and More
Justin Theroux Kuma
Justin Theroux Poses with His Pit Bull Kuma, Plus Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Jane Goodall and More
Robert Pattinson
Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson Link Hands in Egypt, Plus Helen Mirren, Florence Pugh and More
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 02: LL Cool J attends the TV One Urban One Honors at The Eastern on December 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Urban One Honors)
LL Cool J Keeps It Fresh in Atlanta, Plus Paris Hilton, Bebe Rexha and More
Rihanna attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere
Rihanna Releases 'Born Again,' Second New Song from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Soundtrack
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 02: Priyanka Chopra attends the "Women in Cinema" red carpet during the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 02, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)
Priyanka Chopra and Michelle Rodriguez Pop Up Overseas, Plus Chloe x Halle, Jane Fonda and More
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Is Greeted by a Tiny Admirer, Plus Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Kim Kardashian and More
Rihanna wears killer knee-high leather boots for a night out in NYC
Rihanna Kicks Off Fall in Thigh-High Balenciaga Boots and Sexy Mini Dress
Saweetie, Lil Wayne Lead Starry NFL Kickoff Teaser
Saweetie, Lil Wayne and Pusha T Lead Starry 2022 NFL Kickoff Teasers
snoop dogg
Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and More Join Forces for Epic Super Bowl Halftime Trailer
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Lil Kim performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)
Lil Kim Performs Onstage in Atlanta, Plus Bella Hadid, Doja Cat, Maisie Williams and More
Shaquille O'Neal
Shaquille O'Neal Kicks Off 'Best Birthday Ever' Before He Turns 50 on Sunday
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monáe Sets the Red Carpet on Fire, Plus Naomi Watts, Kate Hudson and More
Pink
Pink Pumps Up the Crowd in California, Plus Constance Wu, Machine Gun Kelly, Janet Jackson and More
Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Party in N.Y.C., Plus Machine Gun Kelly, Christina Aguilera and More