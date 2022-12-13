Entertainment Sports Shaquille O'Neal Taps Snoop Dogg and Diplo for His 'Fun House' Super Bowl Party DJ Diesel, aka Shaq, will also be performing at the event that takes place Friday before the big game By Tracey Harrington McCoy Tracey Harrington McCoy Instagram Twitter Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 13, 2022 05:50 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Unique Nicole/Getty; JC Olivera/WireImage Shaquille O'Neal is bringing back his legendary Super Bowl party for its fifth year. The party — Shaq's Fun House presented by Netspend — is part carnival, part music festival and will feature performances by headliners Snoop Dogg and Diplo. DJ Diesel, aka Shaq, will also perform a set that will be livestreamed so fans around the world can watch the set no matter where they are. Rihanna to Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Let's Go' The party will take place at a custom built megastructure in this season's Super Bowl town, Phoenix, Arizona. Shaq's Fun House is open to the public, allowing fans to partake in the fun while also bringing in the biggest names in sports and entertainment. RELATED VIDEO: Dr. Dre Gives Advice to Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show Performance: 'Have Fun' Complete with games, rides and experiences, the festival will also feature several musical performances. In prior years, the event has had more than 25,000 fans and celebrity guests attend, including Patrick Mahomes, Adam Levine, Jamie Foxx, Rob Gronkowski, Floyd Mayweather, Migos and many more. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. To kick off excitement about the party, there's a Big Game Weekend flyaway contest. Starting today, people have the opportunity to sign up to win a flyaway to attend Shaq's Fun House, and meet Shaq. The Super Bowl will kick off on the evening of Feb. 12, and will be played at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Rihanna is slated to headline the halftime show.