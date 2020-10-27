Shaquille O’Neal Says Mom ‘Disappointed’ by News He’d Never Previously Voted: I Had ‘No Excuse’

Shaquille O’Neal voted for the first time in his life earlier this month

Shaquille O’Neal's mom wasn't happy to hear her son wasn't exercising his right to vote.

Earlier this month, the former NBA Star, 48, revealed that he had voted for the first time ever, casting a ballot for the 2020 presidential election.

Speaking to USA Today Sports about the occasion, he admitted that his mother, Lucille O'Neal, was "disappointed" to hear he had gone so long without voting.

"I don’t have any excuses, but I didn’t have time," O'Neal said. "That’s a bad excuse. My mom was disappointed. [personal security guard Uncle Jerome Crawford] was disappointed. But this year, I made time."

The NBA Hall of Famer first revealed that it was his first time voting during an episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq in early October.

"I voted for the first time, and it feels good," O'Neal revealed during the podcast, noting that he recently submitted his absentee ballot. "You know I always like being honest on my podcast. I've never voted before, America. But, now I'm doing all these voting campaigns, and you know one thing I never like to do is be a hypocrite."

Shaquille O'Neal

He once again expressed that he had "no excuse" for not voting in previous elections, and explained that part of the reason why he hadn't done so was because he "never understood the electoral college system."

Although at the time he did not reveal which candidate he voted for, he confirmed to USA Today that he recently participated in a virtual rally to support Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden. According to The Hill, the event was hosted by comedian Tiffany Haddish and civil rights activist Ruby Bridges.

And his civic engagement doesn't end there. The basketball legend also recently teamed up with Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum to launch the #MyStartingFive challenge — an initiative to encourage people to nominate five friends on social media and remind them to vote.