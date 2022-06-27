O'Neal expressed interest in purchasing the NBA team that drafted him in 1992 during a recent episode of his podcast

Shaquille O'Neal Says He's 'Ready to Go Right Now' and Buy His Former Team the Orlando Magic

Shaquille O'Neal walks on the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 24, 2021 in Austin, Texas.

Shaquille O'Neal has his eye on purchasing the Orlando Magic, he revealed during a recent episode of his podcast.

"This message go out to the DeVos family, if you're ready to sell Orlando Magic, sell it to somebody who's gonna take it to the next level, that's us," O'Neal, 50, said on The Big Podcast.

Orlando's NBA team is currently owned by the DeVos family, who bought it in 1991 for $85 million, according to Sporting News. The family patriarch, Richard DeVos, transferred the ownership to his children, which include the husband of former secretary of education Betsy DeVos, before his death in 2018.

O'Neal was drafted by the organization in 1992.

"Listen we still run that franchise [Magic]. If they wanna sell it to us, DeVos family, we're ready to go right now," he said, speaking on behalf of himself and former Magic player Dennis Scott, who also appeared on the podcast episode.

The DeVos family has not indicated any interest in selling the team, but O'Neal said he's ready if the call comes in. "We got the money, you ain't got to worry about that," he said.

O'Neal is probably best known for his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, but the hall-of-famer has long held a strong interest in the Orlando team that drafted him.

Earlier this year, O'Neal showed his support for the Florida team when he sat court side at their game against his former Lakers.

Similarly, current Lakers star LeBron James also expressed interest in owning an NBA team in the future. "I wanna own a team," James said in an episode of The Shop.