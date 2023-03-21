Shaquille O'Neal Reassures Fans 'No Need to Worry' After Having Hip Surgery: 'Just Got Some BBL Work'

Shaquille O'Neal left fans worried after he shared a photo of himself laying in a hospital bed on Sunday

By
Published on March 21, 2023 12:28 AM
Shaquille O'Neal attends HBO Premiere For Four-Part Documentary "SHAQ" at Illuminarium on November 14, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Shaquille O'Neal is in good spirits after having hip surgery.

The retired NBA star, 51, told fans he was doing just fine a day after he posted a photo to his social media accounts showing him in a hospital bed with an IV attached to his arm.

O'Neal hopped on Twitter with a comedic throwback video of him in a Lakers jersey, his buttocks on full display. The video was edited to show off a distorted view of his rear end with a remix of Adele's "Hello" playing over the footage.

"To all the people who are worried and concerned. first off, let me say thank you," wrote the NBA on TNT co-host before he joked, "And lastly no need to worry, just had to get some BBL WORK AKA #hipreplacement. Thanks and love you all. but no need to worry and yes i'm fine."

A BBL is a Brazilian butt lift, which transfers fat from the hips, abdomen, lower back and thighs into the buttocks, according to the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery.

Shaq in the hospital
Shaq/Twitter

The athlete concerned many fans when he shared the hospital photo on Sunday.

He tagged two of his TNT co-hosts, Candace Parker and Ernie Johnson, in the photo and told them he's "always watching" them, even in the hospital.

"Miss y'all," O'Neal added.

PEOPLE previously reached out to O'Neal's reps for additional information.

In December, O'Neal revealed he wanted to lose 60 pounds by his 51st birthday, which was on March 6. He had already lost 40 at the time, he shared with Entertainment Tonight.

"I lost 40 pounds," O'Neal said. "I need to lose about 20 more, but impressive. Imma get real chiseled up and do an underwear ad with my sons."

The former Lakers player shares sons Shareef and Shaqir and daughters Amirah and Me'arah with his ex-wife Shaunie O'Neal. He also has a stepson, Myles, from Shaunie's previous relationship, and a daughter, Taahirah, with his former girlfriend, Arnetta Yardbourgh.

RELATED VIDEO: LeBron James Thirsts After Wife Savannah in Stunning Red Carpet Photos: 'DAMNNNNNN'

O'Neal told ET he got some blood work back that led him down the path of a cleaner diet.

He said because he was an athlete he didn't pay close attention to what he was eating. Now, aside from his diet (he's working on eliminating bread and soda), he said he is also taking supplements and drinking shakes.

"The weight just fell off. I'm not at 100 percent ninja mode yet. I'm still 75 percent," O'Neal told Entertainment Tonight.

O'Neal advised anyone who wants to get healthier to start by walking, at least 30 minutes a day.

His goal? "I think I could get the Marky Wahlberg look," he said. "I want to be known as the Black Mark Wahlberg."

