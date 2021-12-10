The Los Angeles Lakers legend is buying a piece of the Boston Celtics icon's memorabilia to benefit charity

Shaquille O'Neal Wants to Buy All 11 of Bill Russell's NBA Title Rings: 'Nobody's Outbidding Me'

NBA legend Bill Russell is auctioning off a slew of memorabilia from his career on Friday, and he has at least one high-profile former athlete ready to make a bid.

Russell, who earned a record 11 NBA championships as a player during his time with the Boston Celtics, is currently auctioning off items from his Hall of Fame career to benefit two charitable organizations, Mentor and Boston Celtics United for Social Justice.

"I've decided to sell most of my collection," the 87-year-old said in a video. "There are a few things I'll keep for myself, but the rest I will share with the world."

The event, organized by Hunt Auctions and underway at TD Garden in Boston, features items such as game-worn jerseys, championship rings, and items from his civil rights efforts.

When it comes to Russell's rings, former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O'Neal is more than interested.

"I'd like to take some of that stuff off their hands," O'Neal said on TNT's Inside the NBA on Tuesday night.

"To be able to have all 11 of those rings, nobody's outbidding me on that one," he added.

O'Neal has four championship rings himself, having won three with Kobe Bryant and the Lakers from 2000 to 2002, and one with the Miami Heat in 2006.

On Thursday, Russell announced he was adding one more item to the auction — a hat he has frequently worn that features Bryant's initials, "KB." Bryant died in a helicopter crash at age 41 in January 2020.

"I decided to auction off my KB hat tomorrow. Register @HuntAuctions 100% of proceeds will go to Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation," Russell wrote on social media. "I hope to do good by my friend."

There is at least one thing Russell isn't auctioning off — the Presidential Medal of Freedom given to him by former President Barack Obama.

"There are many things that the public, as fans would assume, that a player would keep. And yet there are things that every one of these players and their families value that have nothing to do with money," David Hunt, President of Hunt Auctions, told Boston Sports Journal.