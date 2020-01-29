Shaquille O'Neal Leads ‘Kobe’ Chant with Fans Outside Staples Center After Emotional Tribute

Two days after the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his former teammate, Shaquille O’Neal, led fans gathered outside of the Staples Center in a spontaneous “Kobe” chant.

Footage of the heartwarming moment from Tuesday night shows O’Neal, 47, walking out to cheers from the crowd after his emotional appearance on a TNT pre-game special. In the clip, the basketball legend raises a finger to quiet everyone gathered outside of the arena, then begins chanting “Kobe! Kobe!” as the crowd joins in.

O’Neal, along with NBA greats Dwyane Wade, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith, had gathered at the Staples Center on Tuesday for a tribute to Bryant, who died alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

The former Los Angeles Lakers player was visibly emotional on the pre-game special when recalling his time with Bryant. After struggling to keep his composure, O’Neal eventually broke down in tears and said he “didn’t want to believe it” when he first heard the news of his friend’s death.

“I haven’t felt a pain that sharp in a while,” he said, before reflecting on all of the things he would never be able to do with Bryant again.

“We’re not going to be able to joke at his Hall of Fame Ceremony,” he said. “Those are the things you can’t get back.”

O’Neal continued: “That’s the only thing, I wish I could just say something to him again.”

The athlete’s comments on the TNT pre-game special echoed his remarks on his show The Big Podcast with Shaq one day earlier.

“I wish we would have communicated more,” O’Neal revealed on the Monday episode. “That’s just how we are. Of course, when we saw each other it was love and respect and you know looking out for the kids. His daughter Gigi was a fabulous player. I just wish I could have talked to him before, that’s it … I just wish he was here. I wish I could say something to him.”

Just hours after news of Bryant’s death broke, O’Neal shared a heartbreaking tribute, pulling together a series of photos from the duo’s time playing together on the Lakers team.

“There’s no words to express the pain I’m going through now with this tragic and sad moment of loosing my friend, my brother, my partner in winning championships, my dude and my homie,” O’Neal wrote on Instagram. “I love you brother and you will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW!”

Bryant and his daughter died alongside the helicopter’s pilot Ara Zobayan, Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser, John Altobelli and his wife, Keri Altobelli, and their daughter, Alyssa Altobelli.

He is survived by his wife Vanessa, 37, and their daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.