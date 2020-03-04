Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Reveals Hairline After Losing a Bet to Dwyane Wade: 'I Look Good'

Introducing Shaquille O’Neal‘s hairline!

On Tuesday’s pregame show for NBA on TNT, O’Neal, 47, revealed he lost a bet to Dwyane Wade and as a result, he was forced to let his hairline grow out.

“Let’s just get it out of the way America. I had a bet against one of my good friends D. Wade,” O’Neal said explaining that he predicted that the Milwaukee Bucks would beat the Miami Heat on Monday night.

Wade, 38, betted correctly on his former team, who won 105-89. O’Neal also played for heat from 2004 to 2008. Wade and O’Neal won a championship together in 2006.

“I said Milwaukee was going to win by 20 and the Heat won,” O’Neal said on the segment as Wade smiled proudly from the other side of the table.

“I said so what do you want me to do? Pay you? He said, ‘Nah, you have to let your hairline grow out. We want to see your hairline looking like Kenny Smith,'” O’Neal said Wade told him of the former Houston Rockets star.

Despite having to take on the punishment, O’Neal explained he isn’t ashamed.

“I just lined it up for y’all, so y’all can see where my hairline stars,” O’Neal said as the camera zoomed in to show his hairline starting extremely far back on his head.

“I look good, and I’m proud to do it, and I’m keeping it all week,” O’Neal added.

Although he’s proud of the new look, fans and fellow athletes still poked fun at the NBA star on Twitter.

“@SHAQ hairline looks like your skullcap after you take off your helmet,” former Green Bay Packers player Will Blackmon tweeted.

“Shaqs hairline begins and ends at the top of his head lmaoooo” one fan wrote on Titter.

“Shaqs hairline is the highlight of this month,” another user tweeted.

“Shaqs hairline has me in shambles,” a different fan said.