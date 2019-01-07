Shaquille O’Neal to Help Cover Funeral Expenses for Texas Girl, 7, Killed in Drive-By Shooting

Shaquille O’Neal is the latest to offer his financial support to the family of Jazmine Barnes, the 7-year-old Texas girl who was killed in a drive-by shooting last month, according to reports.

The former NBA player, 46, and a member of the Houston Police Department, brought a cashier’s check to Barnes’ family last week, CNN reported. According to the outlet, Barnes’ funeral is scheduled for Tuesday.

A reporter from CNN affiliate KPRC, the first outlet to report on the news, also shared a photo of O’Neal and the police officer, Kenneth Miles, smiling together in front of what appeared to be a private plane. O’Neal confirmed the news to CNN through Turner Sports.

Reps for O’Neal did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Earlier this month, NFL star DeAndre Hopkins also pledged his playoff check to Barnes’ family.

“When I see Jazmine Barnes’ face, I see my own daughter,” the 26-year-old football player tweeted. “I’m pledging my playoff check this week to help her family with funeral costs and to support @shaunking @SherriffED_HCSO @SylvesterTurner in bringing this man to justice. On Saturday, I will be playing in your honor, Jazmine.”

Hopkins’ playoff check is worth $29,000, according to ESPN.

When I see Jazmine Barnes' face, I see my own daughter. I'm pledging my playoff check this week to help her family with funeral costs and to support @shaunking @SherriffED_HCSO @SylvesterTurner in bringing this man to justice. On Saturday, I will be playing in your honor, Jazmine pic.twitter.com/oCRYSgfGO9 — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) January 3, 2019

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting of Barnes, who was killed on Dec. 30, while driving with her mother and three sisters in Houston, PEOPLE has confirmed.

On Sunday morning, Harris County Sheriff’s Office homicide investigators filed a capital murder charge against Eric Black Jr., Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a statement on Facebook.

It was not immediately clear if Black has retained an attorney or entered a plea.

Just before 7 a.m. on Dec. 30, the second grader was with her mother and three siblings in their car when someone in another vehicle began firing at them, according to police.

One of the bullets hit Jazmine, who was sitting in the back seat, killing her instantly. Washington was shot once in the arm. Jazmine’s 6-year-old sister sustained injuries caused by shards of broken glass. Jazmine’s two older sisters escaped uninjured.

Police say they believe the shooting was a case of mistaken identity and that Black — and possibly one or more other people — shot at Jazmine’s car thinking it belonged to someone else.

“At this time, investigators do not believe Jazmine’s family was the intended target of the shooting, and that they were possibly shot as a result of mistaken identity,” Gonzalez in the statement.