Teen Needing Size 23 Shoes Gets Help from Shaquille O'Neal: 'I Was So Shocked'

The 14-year-old, who is already nearly 7 foot tall, had to resort to wearing Crocs in Michigan's winter because nothing else fit

By Brandon Livesay
Published on April 13, 2023 12:41 PM
Shaquille O'Neal attends HBO Premiere For Four-Part Documentary "SHAQ" at Illuminarium on November 14, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Shaquille O'Neal. Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has come to the rescue of a teen who couldn't find a pair of shoes that fit his size 23 feet.

When O'Neal, heard about the plight of Eric Kilburn, he picked up the phone and gave the 14-year-old a call. "I was flabbergasted," the 6 feet, 10 inches tall Michigan teen told Hometown Life, adding: "My soul left my body for a moment, I was so shocked."

O'Neal, who is 7 foot, 1 inch tall, and wears a size 22, said when he was the same age it was hard to find shoes that fit too. The four-time NBA champion said had a special delivery coming, and he also had some words of wisdom to share.

"Shaq said he made $900 million by listening to his mom and dad, so he told me to listen to my parents," Kilburn told Hometown Life.

Rebecca Kilburn, Eric's mother, then shared photos on her Facebook page showing the fresh haul her son had been sent. It included a hand-written letter from the team at Reebok which said: "Hoping these shoes we created for Shaq could be a fit and offer you some relief. We have a few more things headed your way, but wanted to get these to you asap. Know that we're here to help and behind you every step of the way!"

The Facebook post said, "Reebok and Shaquille (yes Shaq!!! SO cool!!) had reached out saying that they would like to help Eric be more comfortable while he is waiting for his custom shoes, and that they had a few pairs of 22s made for Shaq in their inventory that they would like to send to Eric. The package just arrived and he is in shoe heaven!I quote: 'Mom, I don't remember getting to ever choose what I wanted to wear like this before, there's so many options!' "

Now, the basketball Hall-of-Famer is even texting with Kilburn, and told him "There's much more coming big man. Love you."

Kilburn's interviews with local media went viral after he revealed he had sprained his ankle playing football because he couldn't find a pair of cleats that fit. His mother told TODAY.com that they were constantly dealing with painful blisters and ingrown toenails caused by shoes that didn't match the size of his feet.

The teen didn't even have a pair of boots for Michigan's freezing winters, instead having to resort to wearing Crocs for the past two years.

His story not only reached O'Neal but Under Armour and Puma too — with both sportswear brands promising to make custom shoes and cleats for the growing teen.

Rebecca posted another photo of her son on Thursday, saying "My kid, head-to-toe outfitted by Shaquille O'Neal. *Pinch me*"

