Shaquille O'Neal Covering Funeral Expenses for 3-Year-Old Victim of Gun Violence: Reports
Shaquille O'Neal is helping a family in mourning.
Multiple outlets reported Friday that the retired NBA legend is covering the funeral costs for a 3-year-old Louisiana boy who was fatally shot April 12.
Last Tuesday night, Devin Page Jr. of Baton Rouge was sleeping in bed when a stray bullet struck and killed him, WAFB and WBRZ report.
According to the latter outlet, police believe that a bullet from a gunfight outside the preschooler's home flew into his room. An investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not announced any arrests.
"I'm so sorry for your loss. Me and a pastor friend are going to take care of everything," O'Neal, an alum of Louisiana State University, said over FaceTime footage obtained by WBRZ. "I'm so sorry."
A rep for O'Neal did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
Page had recently started preschool and loved to play with his siblings, KWTX reported.
The boy's family told the outlet that they wanted to leave the home after hearing gunshots a few nights in a row, but Page's mother Tye Toliver was told it would cost thousands of dollars to move.
"I try to stick it out. Now that I stick it out, this is the outcome of what happened," Toliver told KWTX. "My son got killed."
A memorial balloon release was planned in Page's honor at Morning Star Full Gospel Baptist Church in Baton Rouge on Saturday, WBRZ reported.