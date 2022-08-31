Shaquille O'Neal Felt 'Embarrassed' He Couldn't Help His Son Write a Resumé: 'I Never Had a Real Job'

"I am grateful, because I realize that the position I am in, in life, is a lucky position," O'Neal said in the recent interview

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 31, 2022 01:48 PM
Shaquille O'Neal walks on the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 24, 2021 in Austin, Texas.
Shaquille O'Neal. Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty

Shaquille O'Neal recently opened up about a moment with his son that left the athlete feeling "embarrassed."

While speaking with Australia's Sunrise News, the 50-year-old NBA icon said, "I am grateful, because I realize that the position I am in, in life, is a lucky position. I never had a real job in my life."

The father-of-five continued, "When I was trying to help my son fill out a resume, I had to call somebody ... I couldn't do it ... I was embarrassed."

O'Neal and his ex-wife Shaunie O'Neal share four kids together — Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir and Me'arah — while Shaunie has a son, Myles, from a previous relationship, and O'Neal has a daughter, Taahirah, with his former girlfriend, Arnetta Yardbourgh.

Shareef O'Neal (L) poses with Shaquille O'Neal (C) and Shaunie O'Neal (R) as he celebrates 18th birthday party at West Coast Customs on January 13, 2018 in Burbank, California
Cassy Athena/Getty

Sunrise News host David Koch countered O'Neal's comments, telling the Hall of Famer, "You've never had a real job, but you're almost as comfortable in business as you are on the basketball court ... you've got an MBA." According to ESPN, O'Neal earned his master's degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix online.

The four-time NBA champion, who has been the face of major brands like Pepsi, Icy Hot, and Reebok, explained that while he is heavily involved with every project he works on, he's confident with the team he has in place to manage the business side of his brand.

O'Neal explained, "The reason why I did that is because I always like to be in charge, but I let other people speak for me, my agents ... they think I'm just this dumb jock who has no inclination of what business is. It would just drive me crazy."

In addition to his various investments, O'Neal is getting ready to return as an analyst for NBA on TNT this season. In fact, the Laker legend revealed he'd be interested in purchasing the NBA team that drafted him in 1992.

"This message go out to the DeVos family, if you're ready to sell Orlando Magic, sell it to somebody who's gonna take it to the next level, that's us," O'Neal, 50, said on The Big Podcast in June. "Listen, we still run that franchise [Magic]. If they wanna sell it to us, DeVos family, we're ready to go right now," he said, speaking on behalf of himself and former Magic player Dennis Scott, who also appeared on the podcast episode.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Orlando's NBA team is currently owned by the DeVos family, who bought it in 1991 for $85 million, according to Sporting News. The family patriarch, Richard DeVos, transferred the ownership to his children, which include the husband of former secretary of education Betsy DeVos, before his death in 2018.

The DeVos family has not indicated any interest in selling the team, but O'Neal said he's ready if the call comes in. "We got the money, you ain't got to worry about that," he said.

