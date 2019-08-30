Shaquille O'Neal Dresses as Papa Johns Delivery Man to Surprise Locals with Pizza Parties

There’s nothing better than a surprise pizza delivery — unless it’s delivered by one of the greatest former NBA stars, Shaquille O’Neal.

The retired athlete, 47, who is also a Board of Directors member and franchisee owner of the pizza chain Papa John’s, improvised during a recent commercial shoot for the company by surprising Los Angeles locals with a big pizza delivery.

Wearing a Papa John’s polo, O’Neal stopped by places like the community pool, temple and an auto shop to hand-deliver the food and drop in for a few photos.

“We’re about to go deliver the pizzas to the people, this is not a commercial, people do not know we’re coming,” the 7′ 1” basketball star said in a behind-the-scenes video.

Image zoom Papa John’s International, Inc

The athlete and his film crew are seen riding in a bus from location to location before surprising the Los Angelenos with the pies.

“This is a really, really tough job, delivering pizzas,” O’Neal joked.

At one of the sites, the Inside The NBA analyst was seen taking photos with groups of children, towering over them while holding up the No. 1. finger and the kids giving a thumbs up.

Image zoom Papa John’s International, Inc

The day proved to be exhausting for the former athlete, who is seen napping in the car during trips in the video.

“We love pizza, we love pizza!” O’Neal chanted along with other Papa John’s staff.

Shaq made headlines again earlier this week after reconciling his long-standing fight with Kobe Bryant.

After a little war of words, Bryant used Twitter to seemingly call a cease-fire, saying, “There is no beef with @SHAQ I know most media want to see it but it ain’t gonna happen. Ain’t nothin but love there and we too old to beef anyway #3peat.”

There is no beef with @SHAQ I know most media want to see it but it ain’t gonna happen. Ain’t nothin but love there and we too old to beef anyway #3peat — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) August 28, 2019

Bryant, 41, appeared on the stage at the PHP Agency Convention in Las Vegas this week, and suggested that he thought O’Neal was lazy.

In fact, said Bryant, “He’d be the greatest of all time. He’d be the first to tell you that. This guy was a force like I have never seen. It was crazy. Generally, guys at that size are a little timid and they don’t want to be big. This dude did not care. He was mean, he was nasty. He was competitive. He was vindictive. I wish he was in the gym. I would’ve had f—— 12 rings.”

He noted that “a lot of” the “contention” between himself and O’Neal during their 1996 to 2004 tenure as Los Angeles Lakers teammates was over the latter being out of shape.

In response, O’Neal wrote in a comment on an Instagram from Lakers Forever including the clip, “U woulda had twelve if u passed the ball more especially in the finals against the pistons #facts.”

Later in response to Bryant’s tweet clearing the air, O’Neal said “It’s all good bro.”