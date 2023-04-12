Shaquille O'Neal Says He 'Denounced' Himself from 'Being a Celebrity' 30 Years Ago (Exclusive)

Shaquille O'Neal is arguably one of the most recognizable personalities in sports, but the legendary athlete says he ditched the celebrity label decades ago.

"I denounced myself from being a celebrity thirty years ago because a lot of celebrities are a--holes," O'Neal, 51, tells PEOPLE.

Celebrities are "obnoxious" and often "rude to people," the NBA on TNT analyst says.

"I don't want to be in that category. I'd rather demote myself to being just a regular person before you call me a celebrity and put me in the category of those jerk-offs," he explains.

Ethan Miller/Getty

O'Neal feels the same way when it comes to who he works with. "I don't like to work with celebrities because celebrities are crazy, so I just like to work with people," he says.

The NBA legend has high praise for internet star Bad Luck Brian, who stars alongside him in The General Insurance's recent ad spot. Brian became an internet sensation after his yearbook photo went viral on Reddit in 2012.

O'Neal, who has been the face of the insurance company for years, says working with his co-star on the commercial was "a lot of fun."

"He was a very nice guy," says O'Neal. "People are saying 'internet celebrities,' but I don't want to use those terms in this. He was nice, I was nice, and his story is an amazing story, how he became the sensation that he is," O'Neal explains.

This month, The General announced it would become the official insurance sponsor of the NBA G League, where O'Neal's son Shareef plays.

As part of the collaboration, The General and the G League are launching a docuseries titled "The Break presented by The General," which will showcase stories and personalities from across the G League with a behind-the-scenes look at players' path to the NBA.

"I wanted to be able to give these kids the extra eyes that they deserve," O'Neal says.