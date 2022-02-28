Shaquille O'Neal Cheers for Son Shareef at LSU Game as 22-Year-Old Pokes Fun at Dad's Height
Shaquille O'Neal's son is measuring up to his dad's legacy.
The elder O'Neal visited his alma mater, Louisana State University, on Saturday night to support his son, 22-year-old Shareef O'Neal.
Shareef, a forward for the Tigers, helped the basketball team beat Missouri 75-55 by scoring nine points and seven rebounds as his father cheered him on from the sidelines.
While the win was well-deserved, it's Shareef's hilarious tweet after the game that got the most attention.
On Twitter, Shareef posted a series of images of him and his father standing next to each other at the game. The pictures seemingly show that Shareef is a hair taller than his seven-foot-one father.
"Either I'm not 6'10" or he's not 7'1"," Shareef wrote before adding a "thinking" and laughing emoji.
"Secrets out, I'm 5'11"," O'Neal, a four-time NBA champion, later replied.
"I respect that you are honoring Kobe using his jersey number," one fan wrote back to Shareef, referencing the No. 24 he wears at LSU in honor of his father's former Los Angeles Lakers teammate, Kobe Bryant.
"Your dad is getting older - I am going to be 60 this year and I have shrank dramatically," they continued. "I am sure @SHAQ is also shrinking."
While the NBA has O'Neal listed at 7'1'' on their website, O'Neal recently revealed he is 6'11'' during an episode of Inside the NBA.
"I just played like I was seven-three," O'Neal said on the show.
"Nah, you're just old and fat and now you're down to six-eleven!" Inside co-host Charles Barkley told O'Neal.
Shareef, who is listed at 6'10" on LSU's website, is a junior at the university.