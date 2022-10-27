Tune in for the NBA play-by-play analysis, but stay for the laughs.

Basketball fans were treated to a different type of NBA commentary on Tuesday's episode of Inside the NBA when Shaquille O'Neal challenged Charles Barkley to spell the word "spectacular" on the air.

"$10,000 if you can spell 'spectacular,' Chuck," O'Neal, 50, bet his co-host during the halftime broadcast of the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns matchup.

Co-host Ernie Johnson gave Barkley a head start. "I'll spot you the 'S' and the 'P'."

"I'd have to write it," Barkley admitted before Kenny Smith caught a glance of Barkley's first attempt at spelling the word. Smith, 57, started laughing and even got up from his seat during the segment.

O'Neal encouraged his co-host to do it without the pen and paper: "No, spell it!"

"Read what you wrote," Smith laughed while Barkley worked out the rest of the spelling.

Barkley ended up spelling the word correctly on paper and he wanted everyone watching at home to know it. "Let me look at that camera right now," he said directly to viewers.

"I haven't had much to brag on this year, but let me go ahead," Barkley said as the whole TNT crew laughed.

The hilarious Inside the NBA crew will host another night of NBA on TNT on Tuesday when the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Phoenix Suns.