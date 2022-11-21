Every Time Shaquille O'Neal Was Amazing to His Fans

01 of 15 Gainesville Police Department In 2016, Shaq hit the court for a cause. The basketball legend was moved that January when he saw a viral clip of Gainesville Police Department office Bobby White responding to a noise complaint by joining in a group of young friends' pick-up basketball game in Florida. Surprising not only the boys but Officer White himself, O'Neal visited Gainesville to share his appreciation for the viral moment. He played a game with a few of the uniformed officers and kids, before giving each boy a chance to win $100 if they made one of two shots (a few did!).

02 of 15 Sundholm Magnus/Action Press/Shutterstock. In March 2017, Shaq came to the aid of an Atlanta family after their then-5-year-old daughter, Syrai Sanders, suffered severe injuries in a dog attack months prior. O'Neal met the girl and her family at a furniture store in Atlanta following her two-month hospital stay, treating them to the new items they selected, the Daily Mail reported.

03 of 15 Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images; GoFundMe O'Neal was among a handful of notable names to offer his financial support to the family of Jazmine Barnes, the 7-year-old Texas girl who was killed in a drive-by shooting in December 2018. The former NBA player and a member of the Houston Police Department brought a cashier's check to Barnes' family in early January 2019, CNN reported, days before the child's funeral.

04 of 15 Papa John’s International, Inc In the spring of 2019, the retired athlete, who is also a Board of Directors member and franchisee owner of Papa John's pizza chain, surprised Los Angeles locals with a big pizza delivery. In the video, the famed athlete and his film crew were seen riding in a bus from location to location before surprising L.A. residents with the pies. "This is a really, really tough job, delivering pizzas," O'Neal said. At one of the sites, the Inside the NBA analyst was seen taking photos with a group of children, towering over them while holding up his finger to signify No.1 with the kids surrounding.

05 of 15 Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty. In April 2019, O'Neal bought shoes for a Georgia teen after hearing that his mother couldn't afford her son's extra-large footwear. Zach Keith, then 13, wore a size 18 shoe, making it hard to find affordable footwear that fit. When his mom asked for help on social media, O'Neal (who wears a size 22 shoe) decided to lend a hand because he could relate to Keith's story. "Mom couldn't afford shoes. The kid had big feet. I just kind of reminisced about how that used to be me, my mom and my dad," O'Neal told WGCL-TV. O'Neal surprised the boy at Friedman's Shoes in Atlanta — one of O'Neal's longtime favorite stores for large shoes. Friedman's owner, Bruce Teilhaber, had helped out O'Neal in the past, including getting him shoes for his prom.

06 of 15 Shaquille O'Neal. Jared C. Tilton/Getty In October 2019, the former NBA All-Star provided a new living space to Allison Woods, whose son, then-12-year-old Isaiah Payton, had been in the hospital since being hit by a stray bullet that August. Payton, paralyzed from the chest down as a result of the shooting, was not permitted for release from the hospital since the family's home was not equipped to handle his needs. That's when O'Neal came into the picture, finding the family a new house and pledging to pay rent for the first year to help Woods "get back on her feet." "No mother should have to go [through] that," O'Neal told The A-Scene.

07 of 15 Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal. AFP/Getty As Shaq continued to grieve the deaths of his sister Ayesha Harrison-Jex and his pal Kobe Bryant in early 2020, the retired NBA star thanked a fan for his touching words with an act of kindness. That January, O'Neal interacted with a fan named Patrick Martin at a Best Buy store in McDonough, Georgia. "So me and Mo just went to Best Buy to buy a laptop and we meet Shaq. We gave our condolences for his sister and Kobe. We walked off, then Shaq comes to us and says, 'I like ya'll, so get the nicest one in here and I'll pay for it,' " Martin detailed in a Facebook post that went viral and was sent to PEOPLE by Best Buy.

08 of 15 Shaquille O'Neal. Kevin Winter/Getty Dexter Rentz, a football star from Ocoee High School who had signed with the University of Louisville, was shot and killed in his hometown of Orlando in April 2020. O'Neal heard about the tragedy the next day, and was so moved that he reached out to Rentz's parents and offered to pay for all of the funeral expenses, including a horse and carriage and a custom-made casket, he told ESPN. "Whatever his mom wants," he said. O'Neal — who played for the Orlando Magic during his first years in the NBA — said he watched highlights of Rentz's high school games and was inspired by his athleticism and talent. "He was on his way, he really was," O'Neal told the outlet of the up-and-coming football star. "I don't know what it feels like to lose a son, but I know what it feels like to lose someone."

09 of 15 Shaquille O'Neal, Candace Parker, Tony the Tiger and a student. Mission Tiger In May 2020, Shaq teamed up with Kellogg's Mission Tiger, a campaign to help save and improve middle school sports nationwide, to surprise some Philadelphia students with everything they need to succeed in extracurricular athletics. Joined on Zoom by WNBA star Candace Parker and Tony the Tiger, O'Neal surprised players and coaches from Young Scholars Charter School on a video conference call. O'Neal and Parker shared tips with the rising young athletes and also broke the news that the Mission Tiger donation would include a new sports court for the school, which had no on-site facilities at the time.

10 of 15 Shaquille O'Neal. alachua county sheriff O'Neal was driving near Gainesville, Florida, in July 2020 when he saw an accident and pulled over to make sure everyone was okay. The NBA legend then stayed with the driver until authorities arrived on the scene. "Yesterday, Shaquille O'Neal was traveling through Alachua County on I-75 when he witnessed a crash," Alachua County Sheriff's office said in a Facebook statement, sharing dashcam footage that showed O'Neal standing on the side of the highway. "He stopped to check on the welfare of the driver and remained with her until law enforcement arrived," the statement said, adding that the athlete "fist bumped" the deputies who arrived before taking his leave.

11 of 15 Nick Agro/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty The NBA legend made a man's day (life?!) in April 2021 when he whipped out his card for an engagement ring the customer was purchasing at a Zales store. "I seen a guy come in — he was just so shy and he was saying, 'Hey, how much do I owe to pay off my ring?' " O'Neal said during NBA on TNT of the unforgettable moment. "And I was like, 'How much is the ring?' " the athlete recalled of what he said before stepping in and generously paying off the jewelry. A video posted by Instagram account @shaqfu_radio showed the moment when O'Neal gave his card to the cashier, before shaking the hand of the grateful customer and giving him a supportive pat on the shoulder.

12 of 15 Shaquille O'Neal. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty During a January 2022 interview with entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk, the NBA champion said he used his connections to secure Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 consoles and delivered them to kids at an elementary school in Georgia. "My father was a drill sergeant, my mother just was a hard-working woman," O'Neal told Vaynerchuk on his podcast, The GaryVee Audio Experience. "They taught me the value of giving back. They taught me the value of helping those in need." "I called, you know, my friend from Nintendo Switch," he continued. "Ordered about 1,000 Switches and 1,000 PS5s. I went to Walmart and got bikes. So you know yesterday, at this little elementary school in McDonough, Georgia, kids were crying, kids were happy. And that's what it's all about." The school in question was Wesley Lakes Elementary School and the gift-giving was part of O'Neal's Shaq-a-Claus event, which was attended by 500 children.

13 of 15 Kevork Djansezian/Getty; GoFundMe In April 2022, multiple outlets reported that the retired NBA legend was covering the funeral costs for a 3-year-old Louisiana boy who was fatally shot April 12. Devin Page Jr. of Baton Rouge was sleeping in bed when a stray bullet struck and killed him, WAFB and WBRZ report. "I'm so sorry for your loss. Me and a pastor friend are going to take care of everything," O'Neal, an alumnus of Louisiana State University, said over FaceTime footage obtained by WBRZ. "I'm so sorry."

14 of 15 Rich Johnson/CBS On a September 2022 episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation, Shaq partnered with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner and a design team of Survivor alumnus Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano and HGTV star Sabrina Soto to give back to his uncle Roy. In a confessional, the sports commentator expressed his excitement for the renovation, saying, "The fact that I can do this for my uncle and make my uncle and my mom happy, it's a big thing." In the beginning of the episode, O'Neal and Turner talked about how special Roy was while they drive up to his house in Orlando. "He used to always take care of me, always babysit me," O'Neal said. "He never asked for anything, not a dime." O'Neal added Roy never even asked for game tickets. "I figured, all the relatives I've taken care of are spoiled, let me do something nice for uncle Roy," he added.