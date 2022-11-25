Shaquille O'Neal 'Believes' in Nepotism — but His Kids Need to Show Him a 'Business Plan'

"If I like it, I'll do it," O'Neal tells PEOPLE of his children's business endeavors

By David Walters
and
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on November 25, 2022 10:00 AM
Shaquille O'Neal Rollout
Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty

Shaquille O'Neal only demands one thing from his children – "to be educated."

In this week's issue of the magazine, the NBA legend explains when it comes to his children, he wants them to prove themselves through hard work.

"I don't give a s--- what you are, because if it's done the right way, I believe in nepotism."

O'Neal hopes that when the day comes when he finds himself "checking into the old folks home," his children will be "running what I started" and continuing to contribute to the "generational wealth" he's created throughout his career.

Myles O'Neal, Shaquille O'Neal, Shareef O'Neal and Shaqir O'Neal attend the 2018 NBA Awards Show at Barker Hangar on June 25, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.
Allen Berezovsky/Getty

"I'm caring, I'm funny. I'm honest — and I teach by example," he says of his parenting style. "I can tell my kids to go get an education, but I'm the example." O'Neal says his kids "are way smarter" than he is and more capable of succeeding in school. "I did it, and I'm not that smart."

The NBA on TNT analyst's children are lucky to have a father so well-connected in many industries, but O'Neal says his children have to prove themselves to him before he'll get involved.

"When it comes time that you want to do something, we're going to do it like you have to do it in the real world," O'Neal says he told his kids.

Some of those requirements include a "resume" and "business plan" along with "numbers" to support their idea. "If I like it, I'll do it. I'll point you in the direction of somebody to get it done and you're on your way."

O'Neal and his ex-wife Shaunie Henderson share five children together: sons Shareef and Shaqir and daughters Amirah and Me'arah, and Myles, Shaunie's son from a previous relationship. O'Neal also has a daughter, Taahirah, with his former girlfriend, Arnetta Yardbourgh.

Shaquille O'Neal, Shareef O'Neal attend the 19th Annual Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel
Tiffany Rose/Getty Images

Previously, O'Neal spoke about feeling "embarrassed" when he wasn't able to help his son write a resume. "When I was trying to help my son fill out a resume, I had to call somebody ... I couldn't do it."

O'Neal continued: "I am grateful, because I realize that the position I am in, in life, is a lucky position. I never had a real job in my life."

