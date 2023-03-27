Shaquille O'Neal Hits the Gym a Week After Hip Surgery: 'Bout to Get My Game Back'

Shaquille O'Neal wasted no time getting back in the gym.

The retired NBA star, 51, shared a video of himself using a weight machine at the gym on Instagram Sunday, just over a week after he underwent hip surgery.

O'Neal captioned the clip, which is set to a speech from boxer Caleb Plant, "bout to get my game back alll you old dudes that hoop in @24hrfitness @lafitness @lifetimefitness i'm coming for yall."

In the video, the basketball legend is seen using a crutch to walk over to the piece of gym equipment. The person filming then takes O'Neal's crutch from him as he sits down and starts using the arm press.

Actor Jamie Foxx commented, "Bro, this s--- almost made me cry."

The sports star had surgery on his hip on March 16, and just a week later he told PEOPLE of his hopes of hitting the gym again and getting back on track with his weight loss journey.

"I just had to take a couple weeks off because I had to get this hip surgery, but I'm going to jump back on," he told PEOPLE last week. "So hopefully this summer, you'll see a couple billboards of me with my shirt off."

O'Neal has already lost 40 lbs. since starting his weight loss journey and told PEOPLE he is 20 lbs. away from reaching his "ultimate" goal weight.

The former Lakers player — who is an ambassador for Novex Biotech's line of men's performance products — concerned many fans when he shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed with an IV attached to his arm earlier this month.

But a day later he told his nearly 16 million followers he was doing just fine as he shared the reason for his hospital visit. Taking to Twitter, he shared a comedic throwback video of himself in his Lakers jersey with his buttocks on full display. The video was edited to show off a distorted view of his rear end with a remix of Adele's "Hello" playing over the footage.

"To all the people who are worried and concerned. first off, let me say thank you," wrote the NBA on TNT co-host before he joked, "And lastly no need to worry, just had to get some BBL WORK AKA #hipreplacement. Thanks and love you all. but no need to worry and yes i'm fine."

Opening up about his plan to stay in shape moving forward while also recovering from his surgery, O'Neal told PEOPLE, "I think it's a blessing in disguise because I can't move around a lot, but my gym is at the house. So I know I don't want to put on any pounds right now, so I gotta wake up every day, take my medicine and when I go to the gym and do my rehab, I'm going to get some weights and some cardio in."

"I had the surgery last Thursday, so today marks a week so I'm going to see if I can move without the crutches, but I definitely got to start working out today," O'Neal said. "I don't like to talk about it. I like to show."