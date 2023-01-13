Shaquille O'Neal Ate Frog Legs After Losing Bet on TCU: 'I'm a Man of My Word'

When it being "a man of [his] word," you can bet on Shaquille O'Neal.

The four-time NBA champion, 50, made a bet with fellow Inside the NBA panelist Ernie Johnson ahead of Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship game that Texas Christian University would beat the University of Georgia, Johnson's alma mater. The wager? That O'Neal would "eat some frogs" if he lost.

TCU, whose mascots are the Horned Frogs, were defeated 65-7, marking the Georgia Bulldogs' second consecutive College Football Playoff championship. That meant O'Neal was due to eat his words, literally.

On Thursday's TNT coverage of the NBA games, the time had come for O'Neal to face his fate. Johnson, donning a Georgia helmet, came in with a prepared dish of frog legs accompanied by some "frog leg sauce."

O'Neal didn't hesitate and dug in, munching calmly as his co-anchors expressed their disgust.

"Now y'all understand why I'm vegetarian," panelist Kenny Smith said. "That looks like a real frog. They could have cut it differently so it doesn't look like the actual animal!"

"I'm a man of my word," O'Neal replied, as he dipped the legs in the sauce.

O'Neal looked up and smiled at the camera with a mouth full of frog legs. "I just wanna let y'all know, these frog legs good," he declared. "These are the best frog legs I've done had ever."

He finished the meal and with an emphatic plop of the dish cover back on the plate, O'Neal addressed his colleagues. "You didn't think I was gonna do it, did you?"

We imagine O'Neal is just grateful he didn't make a mascot-based bet on UC Santa Cruz (the Banana Slugs) or Alabama (Big Al the Elephant).