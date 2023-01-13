Shaquille O'Neal Ate Frog Legs After Losing Bet on TCU: 'I'm a Man of My Word'

On Thursday's Inside the NBA episode, the former NBA champion munched on frog legs following TCU's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff NationalChampionships

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Rebecca Aizin is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She assists on all verticals but has particular interest in entertainment and lifestyle. Previously, she has worked at HGTV Magazine where she assisted in compiling the print issues and at Backstage. She attends Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 13, 2023 01:47 PM
Shaquille O'Neal Eats Frog Legs After TCU Loss
Photo: TNT

When it being "a man of [his] word," you can bet on Shaquille O'Neal.

The four-time NBA champion, 50, made a bet with fellow Inside the NBA panelist Ernie Johnson ahead of Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship game that Texas Christian University would beat the University of Georgia, Johnson's alma mater. The wager? That O'Neal would "eat some frogs" if he lost.

TCU, whose mascots are the Horned Frogs, were defeated 65-7, marking the Georgia Bulldogs' second consecutive College Football Playoff championship. That meant O'Neal was due to eat his words, literally.

On Thursday's TNT coverage of the NBA games, the time had come for O'Neal to face his fate. Johnson, donning a Georgia helmet, came in with a prepared dish of frog legs accompanied by some "frog leg sauce."

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) carries the ball for a touchdown during CFP National Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs
Charles Baus/CSM/Shutterstock

O'Neal didn't hesitate and dug in, munching calmly as his co-anchors expressed their disgust.

"Now y'all understand why I'm vegetarian," panelist Kenny Smith said. "That looks like a real frog. They could have cut it differently so it doesn't look like the actual animal!"

"I'm a man of my word," O'Neal replied, as he dipped the legs in the sauce.

O'Neal looked up and smiled at the camera with a mouth full of frog legs. "I just wanna let y'all know, these frog legs good," he declared. "These are the best frog legs I've done had ever."

He finished the meal and with an emphatic plop of the dish cover back on the plate, O'Neal addressed his colleagues. "You didn't think I was gonna do it, did you?"

Shaquille O'Neal attends HBO Premiere For Four-Part Documentary "SHAQ" at Illuminarium on November 14, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Prince Williams/Wireimage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

We imagine O'Neal is just grateful he didn't make a mascot-based bet on UC Santa Cruz (the Banana Slugs) or Alabama (Big Al the Elephant).

Related Articles
Casper Ruud and partner Maria Galligani pose with the trophy on the podium at the Generali Open Tennis Tournament of the ATP Tour in Kitzbuehel, Austria on July 31, 2021
Who Is Casper Ruud's Girlfriend? All About Maria Galligani
Ons Jabeur and Karim Kamoun
Who Is Ons Jabeur's Husband? All About Karim Kamoun
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Nastia Liukin. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, will make its series premiere, a two-hour special event, Wednesday, Jan. 4
Nastia Liukin Addresses Her Abrupt 'Special Forces' Exit: 'I Felt My Integrity Was at Stake'
Maria Sakkari and Konstantinos Mitsotakis
Who Is Maria Sakkari's Boyfriend? All About Konstantinos Mitsotakis
Dieunerst Collin 'Popeyes Meme' Kid Offered NIL Deal
'Popeyes Meme Kid' Dieunerst Collin, Now a College Football Player, Scores Deal with Popeyes
Odell Beckham Jr. #3 warms up during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
New Footage Shows Moment Odell Beckham Jr. Was Removed from Flight in November
Tom Brady poses for a photo prior to Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match); Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Among the Biggest Shareholders in FTX, Bankruptcy Docs Show
Peyton Hillis
Peyton Hillis Taken Off Ventilator and 'On the Road to Recovery' After Saving His Kids from Drowning
Olivia Pichardo from Brown University Makes History as First Female to Join Division I Baseball Team
Meet Olivia Pichardo, the First Woman in Division 1 Baseball: 'Inspiring Girls Is My Biggest Motivator'
Coll, Football: USC's Charles White (12) in action vs Oregon State, Los Angeles, CA 10/21/1978
Heisman Trophy Winner Charles White, Former NFL Star and USC Standout, Dead at 64
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 05: Dewayne Dedmon #21 of the Miami Heat during the game during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on December 05, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
Miami Heat Suspends Dewayne Dedmon for 1 Game After Sideline Conduct Was 'Detrimental to the Team'
BRENTFORD, UNITED KINGDOM - January 10: Romeo Beckham is seen making his debut for Brentford B's team on January 10, 2023 in Brentford. (Photo by MEGA / GC Images)
David Beckham Watches as Son Romeo Makes Debut for Premier League B Team: 'Proud of You'
hunter brown
21-Year-Old Air Force Lineman Hunter Brown Dies After Medical Emergency: 'Incredible Young Man'
Frankie Muniz entering race in Daytona NASCAR
Frankie Muniz Making His Return to the Racetrack in 2023: 'I Still Have Unfinished Business'
JJ Watt
J.J. Watt Brought to Tears by Tom Brady and Friends in Touching Tribute Video Before Final NFL Game
Wide receiver Charles Johnson #81 of the Pittsburgh Steelers talks to injured teammate Yancey Thigpen on the sideline during a playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Three Rivers Stadium on December 29, 1996 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Former NFL Receiver Charles Johnson Died by Suicide, Says Medical Examiner