The basketball legend has been living it up ahead of his milestone birthday and even received a one-of-a-kind gift before his special day

Shaquille O'Neal Kicks Off 'Best Birthday Ever' Before He Turns 50 on Sunday

Shaquille O'Neal is getting in gear for his 50th birthday celebration on Sunday!

And what's sure to be a weekend of celebration kicked off Friday started with a lavish gift that prompted O'Neal to call his big 5-0 the "best birthday ever."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The basketball star posted a video of his new custom, silver-and-red Dodge Charger Hellcat, which features scissor doors and the logo "Diesel Dog Mafia" on his Instagram on Friday.

He also teased his friend Charles Barkley, writing, "i feel like charles barkley eating a piece of choclate [sic] cake."

A Dodge Charger Hellcat features 797 horsepower and supercharged 6.2L V8 engine, which makes it the world's most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan, according the company's website.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Celebrating half a century of life has apparently been a month-long affair for O'Neal — on Feb. 11, he hosted his annual Shaq's Fun House carnival with performances by artists including Lil Wayne, Zedd and Diplo.

"Shoutout to all the 5,000+ fans, our performing artists @lilwayne, @zedd, @diplo, and our incredible partners who made this year's @ShaqsFunHouse Los Angeles presented by @ftx_official possible," he captioned footage from the event on Instagram Thursday.

He added, "We couldn't have pulled it off without each and every one of you. See you next year in Phoenix, AZ!"

In December, O'Neal opened up to Men's Health about his fitness goals ahead of his 50th birthday.