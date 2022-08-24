Entertainment Sports Shaquem Griffin, First One-Handed Player in the NFL, Retires at 27: 'A True Inspiration' "Plan A was to go to college, get an education and do something that would make a positive impact in the world," Shaquem Griffin said in a Player's Tribune post By Jason Duaine Hahn Jason Duaine Hahn Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 24, 2022 03:05 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty. Shaquem Griffin is ready for what's next. The 27-year-old, who was the first one-handed player to be drafted into the NFL after being selected by the Seattle Seahawks in 2018, announced his retirement from the league in a Player's Tribune post on Wednesday. In the article, Shaquem opened up about his time in Seattle, where he played alongside his twin brother, Shaquill Griffin. The Florida native then joined the Miami Dolphins on a one-year deal in 2021 but was released last summer, and subsequently tried out for other teams. "I worked out for the Cardinals, the Titans, and the Jets, and then I got calls from Buffalo, Dallas and Atlanta," Shaquem wrote. "But after that Jets workout, I realized something." "All this traveling around, working out for teams, trying to catch on somewhere, trying to hang on — it wasn't what I wanted," he said. "Football had already given me so much, and the only thing I still really wanted from the game was to play with my brother again." Watch NFL Star Shaquem Griffin Meet an Adorable Young Fan with Limb Difference in Sweet Video Eric Gay/AP/REX/Shutterstock Shaquem said he will now be joining the NFL's Legends Community, where he will help retired players and mentor current and former players. Helping others, he said, was something his father instilled in him when he was a child. "As kids, we had dreamed of playing together in the NFL, but whenever we talked about it, our dad would remind us that if we made it to the league — especially if we got to play together — that would be an added blessing," Shaquem said of his brother and father. "A bonus." One-Handed Player Shaquem Griffin Makes NFL History With Seahawks Draft: 'I Couldn't Breathe' "Plan A was to go to college, get an education and do something that would make a positive impact in the world," he added. Shaquem was born with a congenital condition that affected his ability to use his left hand. He had the extremity amputated when he was a child because of extreme pain. RELATED VIDEO: Ciara and Kids Support Russell Wilson as He's Introduced as New Denver Broncos Quarterback In a post to Twitter, the Seahawks congratulated Shaquem on his retirement and called him a "true inspiration on the field" and a "better person off of it." "Your story will be remembered for generations," they said. "Congrats on your retirement, @Shaquemgriffin."