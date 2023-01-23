Shannon Sharpe Apologizes After Heated Exchange at Lakers Game Goes Viral: 'I Was Absolutely Wrong'

Shannon Sharpe got into a fiery exchange with Memphis Grizzlies players Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant during Friday's game in Los Angeles

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE.

Published on January 23, 2023
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 20: Shannon Sharpe reacts after he is restrained by security from Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies after a verbal altercation after the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Photo: Harry How/Getty

Shannon Sharpe is saying sorry.

On Monday's episode of FS1's Undisputed, the Hall of Fame NFL tight end who co-hosts the show with analyst Skip Bayless, offered an apology to the members of the Memphis Grizzlies after he argued with them during their game against the L.A. Lakers on Friday night.

"I take full responsibility for what transpired. It does not matter what Dillon Brooks said or how many times he said it," Sharpe said on the show. "Me being the responsible person, me having the platform I have, and having so many people look up to me, I was wrong. I should have lowered the temperature in the arena. Instead, I turned the temperature up, and I let it get out of hand."

During the exchange, which can be seen in this NSFW video here, Sharpe rose from his courtside seat to trash-talk some of the players, who returned comments in response.

"I've preached for six-and-a-half years responsibility and accountability, and I take full responsibility for what transpired," the 54-year-old said on Monday. "It does not matter what Dillon Brooks said or how many times he said it, me being the responsible person, me having the platform that I have, and having so many people look up to me, I was wrong."

"I should have lowered the temperature in the arena," he added. "Instead, I turned the temperature up, and I let it get out of hand."

Sharpe and Ja Morant's father, Tee Morant, was also filmed exchanging words, but the two appeared to settle their differences later during the game when they embraced.

Sharpe's apology is a far cry from his comments about the incident to ESPN's Dave McMenamin later that night.

"They didn't want this smoke, Dave. They do all that talking and jockeying, and I ain't about that jockeying," he said at the time. "It started with Dillon Brooks. I said he was too small to guard LeBron. He said, 'F— me.' I said, 'F— you' back."

He added: "He started to come at me, and I said, 'You don't want these problems.' And then Ja came out of nowhere talking. He definitely didn't want these problems. Then the dad came, and he obviously didn't want no problems."

RELATED VIDEO: Like Father, Like Son: Scottie and Scotty Jr. Pippen

During the Undisputed episode, Sharpe addressed his regret that his grandson may one day see footage of his altercation with the players.

"One day, you're going to be old enough, and you're going to see what transpired in that arena," he said.

"But I also hope you get an opportunity to see this apology that I'm giving because I was wrong, and I'm never going to be too big to say I'm sorry. I'm never going to be too big to say that I was wrong in that situation. I was absolutely wrong."

