Shannon Beador shared a close connection to one of the victims in the helicopter crash that killed nine people, including Kobe Bryant on Sunday.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 55, mourned the loss of Christina Mauser, 38, a girls basketball coach at Harbor Day School in Orange County, California, on Instagram Monday. Christina coached Beador’s three daughters — Sophie, 18, and twins Stella and Adeline, 14 — who she shares with ex-husband David Beador.

“Christina Mauser. An incredible coach and amazing influence on all three of my daughters that played basketball in middle school. And amazing mother of 3 children,” she captioned an old team photo that showed Sophie and her teammates posing with Christina. “Our greatest sympathies go out to @sinatrabigband and his family.”

She concluded: “The Beador girls are devastated. Sending our prayers to the Mauser family… 🙏🏻”

Matt Mauser, Christina’s husband and Tijuana Dogs singer, confirmed the news on Sunday, writing on Facebook: “My kids and I are devastated. We lost our beautiful wife and mom today in a helicopter crash. Please respect our privacy. Thank you for all the well wishes they mean so much.”

Matt called into the Today show on Monday morning, speaking with co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie about Christina, who he called a “beautiful, smart, funny” person.

“It’s horrible,” he said. “It’s horrible. I’ve got three small kids, and I’m trying to figure out how to navigate life with three kids and no mom.”

Katrina Foley, the mayor of Costa Mesa, confirmed the news of Christina’s death on Sunday, writing that the tragedy has caused “so much pain for so many local families.”

“I just learned that our amazing Matt Mauser of TiajuanaDogs lost his wife Christina in the crash,” she wrote on Twitter. “She coached the girls’ team. This devastating tragedy gets worse by the hour. So much pain for so many local families. Our hearts are broken & grieving for the families impacted.”

On Sunday morning, Christina died in the helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of NBA star Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Authorities confirmed the crash is still under investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board said the aircraft was a Sikorsky S-76.

Also onboard the aircraft was John Altobelli, the head baseball coach at Orange Coast College — alongside his wife Keri Altobelli and their daughter, Alyssa Altobelli, the school confirmed in a statement on their website.

Alyssa was a teammate of Gianna’s. John, 56, and Keri are also parents to daughter Alexis Altobelli and son J.J. Altobelli, who works as a scout for the Red Sox.