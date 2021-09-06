Shang-Chi's Simu Liu Lands Back Flip on Pitcher's Mound After Throwing First Pitch at Giants Game

"That pitch was like 500% faster in my head," Liu joked on Twitter after his appearance at the San Francisco Giants game on Sunday, which was "Marvel Night"

Simu Liu had a pretty eventful weekend, making a record-breaking debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star, 32, celebrated by throwing out the first pitch at the San Francisco Giants game on Sunday, which was "Marvel Night." After showing off his arm, Liu wowed fans (in the stands and online) with a back flip on the pitcher's mound.

He later retweeted the slow-motion clip of himself sticking the landing at Oracle Park. "That pitch was like 500% faster in my head," he wrote. "GO GIANTS!"

Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton previously said that Liu — a Kim's Convenience star, former stuntman and stock image model — pulled a similar move in his audition for the historic role, according to Slashfilm.

"He did actually do that exact back flip into that pose that is made fun of in Black Widow," Cretton said last month in a press conference. "He did a back flip straight into the Black Widow kneel pose, hair flip up, looking straight to the camera as the closer to his first audition."

The latest installment in the MCU broke the Labor Day box office record, raking in $83.5 million with its four-day opening holiday weekend. The record was last held by Rob Zombie's 2007 Halloween reboot, which earned $30.6 million during its opening.

Shang-Chi also had an impressive three-day weekend, becoming the second highest grossing film of the year with $71.4 million, after fellow MCU title Black Widow took the lead with $80.3 million.

On Friday, Liu penned a heartfelt letter to the cast, crew and fans of Shang-Chi, celebrating the movie's premiere on Instagram with some fan art by Jarvis Kim. "Thank you @disney for throwing the full weight of your platform behind this movie," he wrote, in part.

"Many people did not understand that marketing during a pandemic presented unique challenges, or that we worked closely together throughout the entire process," Liu continued. "Thank you @jrvs.km for this most beautiful artwork. And thank you all for your support. Today, finally, we make history."

Liu made his breakout movie performance as the titular Shang-Chi, a skilled martial artist who has been trained as an assassin since childhood. After leaving the Ten Rings organization to pursue a normal life in San Francisco, he's forced to confront his past once again.

The blockbuster also made history as the first installment in the MCU with an Asian lead and a predominantly Asian cast. Liu has spoken out about the power of representation and he has condemned both rising hate crimes against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community and what he called silence about anti-Asian racism during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings | Credit: Courtesy Disney

Earlier this year, Liu spoke to PEOPLE about breaking barriers in the MCU and joining the Avengers. "I'm excited and I think for all of the good and the bad of what's to come, it's definitely a journey that I feel very privileged to be going on," he said in May.