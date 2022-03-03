Shane Olivea, Former San Diego Charger and Ohio State Lineman, Dead at 40

The athlete died this week and is being remembered for the "kindness" he showed his colleagues on the field

Shane Olivea, a former defensive lineman for the San Diego Chargers and Ohio State University Buckeyes, died this week. He was 40.

Olivea's NFL team (now the Los Angeles Chargers) confirmed his death in a news release issued Thursday, writing that the organization was "saddened" to learn of Olivea's death.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Olivea was selected by the Chargers in the seventh round (No. 209 overall) of the 2004 NFL Draft after a standout collegiate career at Ohio State. He played four seasons in San Diego, starting in 57 of 60 games played," said the Chargers reflecting on Olivea's career.

"In 2006, Olivea was an integral piece of an offensive line that helped Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson break the NFL's single-season touchdown record," the statement continued. "Olivea started all 16 games that season at right tackle."

The cause of Olivea's death has not been released, according to WBNS-TV, the CBS affiliate in Columbus, Ohio. WBNS added that Olivea was released by the Chargers in February of 2008 following an addiction to prescription medication.

In a 2016 interview with the Columbus Dispatch, Olivea talked about his personal battle with painkillers.

"There wasn't one day in the NFL I wasn't high on a pill after my rookie year," Olivea told the Dispatch.

"At my height on Vicodin, I would take 125 a day," he said. "It got to the point I would take a pile of 15 Vicodin and would have to take them with chocolate milk. If I did it with water or Gatorade, I'd throw it up."

Shane Olivea Credit: Grant Halverson/Getty

After being released by the Chargers he joined the New York Giants and was released by the team due to due to a back injury, WBNS-TV added.

On social media, former colleagues of Olivea mourned his passing.

"Very sad to hear the news of my former teammate Shane Olivea. Praying for his family today," tweeted Roman Oben, a former San Diego Chargers offensive lineman.

According to former NFL linebacker Bobby Carpenter, Olivea died Wednesday.

"On the heels of two of my great friends (Buckeye Teammates) Birthdays…. Schlegs and Nuge Woke to the sobering news that@OhioStateFB lost a great one this morning. Shane Olivea passed last night. Shane played OT at OSU from 2000-2003. National Champ and All Big 10," Carpenter tweeted on Thursday.