Gerard Piqué Says He Gets Outraged Messages from Shakira Fans: 'People Who Have No Lives'

Gerard Piqué says he's dealt with major social media backlash since his split from Shakira.

The pair, who share sons Sasha, 8, and Milan, 10, announced their separation last June. Since then, Piqué went Instagram official with girlfriend Clara Chia Martí, 23, in January, while Shakira has released three tracks seemingly addressing the breakup.

Speaking in his native Spanish in an April 1 interview with journalist Gerard Romero, Piqué said the public response had been difficult.

"With the theme that's gone on in this past year, my ex, she's Latino Americana, and you have no idea what I've received on social media from her fans. Barbarities. And I don't care about any of it. Truly, zero. Because I don't know them. They are people who have no lives. You're never going to meet them. They are like robots," he said, translated to English.

Pique said his approach was to not let online opinions bother him, saying, "What you can't control, don't give it attention."

"There's this theme of throwing beef. Which is a trend… but we don't think about the consequences it can have on the person's mental health who we're throwing this beef to," he told Romero. "If you are too much about comments, you're dead," he added.

Shakira. Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

"I'm in a moment where I'm really happy and I try to have the best moments with the people, my inner circle who love me, and this is indispensable."

The high-profile separation made further headlines this week when the Grammy-award-winning artist announced she was leaving Barcelona. Shakira, Milan and Sahsa will reportedly move to Miami.

The Colombian singer, who called the Spanish city home for eight years, posted a farewell message to Barcelona on her Instagram account on Monday, saying she is leaving after the split with Pique so she can start "a new chapter."

An English translation of the post says: "I settled in Barcelona to give my sons stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world besides family, friends and the sea. Today we started a new chapter in the search for happiness."

The Instagram post thanked "everyone who surfed many waves with me in Barcelona, the city where I learned that without a doubt, friendship is longer than love."

Seemingly addressing the breakup with Piqué, Shakira said: "Thank you to everyone there who encouraged me, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow. Thank you to the Spanish public who always wrapped me up with care and loyalty. For you all this is just a see you later and, like my father always said, we'll see you in the curves!"

Shakira and Piqué initially met on the set of her music video for "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)," which served as the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. The couple first confirmed their relationship in March 2011. They announced their separation last June.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the couple said in a joint statement. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

Piqué was born in Barcelona and enjoyed a successful career with the city's famous football team, FC Barcelona. The defender's squads secured three Champions League trophies and won eight La Liga titles before he retired from professional football in November 2022.