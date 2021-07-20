"The Packers games are the only ones I find really interesting because I have people to actually root for," Shailene Woodley said

Shailene Woodley Calls Football 'A Whole New World' After Getting Engaged to Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley had to break out the football rulebook after Aaron Rodgers popped the question!

While appearing virtually on Late Night with Seth Meyers Monday, the 29-year-old actress said that she's enjoyed embracing the world of football after getting engaged to the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 37.

"I guess I haven't felt any pressure to, but it's exciting," Woodley said of learning the lingo. "The Packers games are the only ones I find really interesting because I have people to actually root for."

"But it is a whole new world, learning all of the different – I still am always, 'Oh, you scored a goal.' He's like, 'It's a touchdown,' " she joked of Rodgers. "Or I'll be like, 'You crossed the line,' and he's like, 'It's a yard,' or whatever."

Seth Meyers; Shailene Woodley Credit: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"I still can't get it right!" the Last Letter from Your Former Lover star said. "But I'm learning, slowly but surely."

According to the actress, their coaching relationship goes both ways, as she helped prep her fiancé for his Jeopardy! hosting duties – during which ratings jumped 14 percent.

"I was filming in Montreal when he was prepping for Jeopardy! And he was quarantining. So I would go to work at 8 a.m., 6 a.m., and he would start his Netflix Jeopardy! binge," Woodley told Meyers, alleging that Rodgers was laser-focused on learning all he could.

"And then when I would get home at 8 or 9 p.m., he would still be watching Jeopardy! And I would open the trash can, and I would see a bunch of empty to-go containers and milkshake cups that he had ordered on Uber Eats," she teased.

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers | Credit: Matt Stroshane

But snacks aside, Woodley said Rodgers' study sessions were serious business.

"He had stacks of notebooks of notes that he took and highlighted and went back through. It was actually really inspiring to watch his steadfast commitment to learning every single part of the Jeopardy! game," she said. "We did a lot of rehearsing back and forth – it was fun."

Enjoying their engagement, the Big Little Lies alum said she hasn't made any solid plans regarding her nuptials with the NFL star.