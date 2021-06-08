"We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early," Shailene Woodley said of her whirlwind engagement to fiancé Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley Says She and Fiancé Aaron Rodgers 'Were Meant to Be Together'

Shailene Woodley describes her romance with husband-to-be Aaron Rodgers as nothing short of destiny.

The two-time Golden Globe nominee, 29, recently opened up about their relationship in her cover interview for the July/August issue of Shape, explaining that their love was kismet.

"I have the perspective that I would have met Aaron in any context, any space in time, because I feel we were meant to be together," she said of their whirlwind romance.

Woodley and Rodgers, 37, began dating last summer during the pandemic, and got engaged in February.

"Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone — because it's a pandemic and you can't just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends — taught us a lot about each other very quickly," Woodley added. "We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early."

Rodgers has also raved about his wife-to-be and their relationship. "I'm recently engaged, so been enjoying that part of my life," he said on an Instagram Live in March. "Obviously that's the best thing that's happened to me in the last year."

The Green Bay Packers quarterback previously dated race car driver Danica Patrick, 39, from January 2018 to July 2020. Woodley was last romantically linked to rugby player Ben Volavola, 30, whom she met in January 2018 while filming Adrift, before revealing their split in an April 2020 interview with The New York Times.

Back in February, a source told PEOPLE the pair were "very happy together."

"They are very happy together," the insider said. "It's not surprising he proposed so fast. When you know, you know, right?"

The couple quickly developed a "true respect for the other," a source explained.