Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Enjoy Kentucky Derby with Miles Teller and Their Friends

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are having fun in Kentucky!

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 37, and the Big Little Lies actress, 29, attended the Kentucky Derby on Saturday with friends as seen in photos posted by Miles Teller's wife Keleigh Sperry Teller.

Rodgers and Woodley posed together with a group of friends, including her former Divergent costar and his wife. In one photo, Woodley stands in front of Rodgers, who was dressed in a dark suit and a matching hat.

Meanwhile, the actress wore on a pink fitted vest top with a matching pair of pants, which she accessorized with a large white hat.

In another photo, Woodley smiles while Sperry Teller playfully puts her hand on the actress' stomach. "Down N Derby 🐎," she captioned the photos.

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Shailene Woodley | Credit: Keleigh Teller/Instagram

An insider recently told PEOPLE that Woodley and Rodgers have been "really happy" since they quietly started dating after their respective breakups from rugby player Ben Volavola and former race car driver Danica Patrick last year.

"This relationship differs because they had extra time to experience what is important to them and what they want," the insider said of the engaged couple. "They are attracted to each other and have found something they didn't find in others.

Though they initially kept their relationship under wraps, Rodgers and Woodley have been more open about their romance in recent weeks.

In honor of Rodger's recent stint as guest host of Jeopardy!, Woodley posted a video on Instagram urging followers to watch her "super sexy" fiancé on the show.

Last month, they also traveled to Walt Disney World together, where Rodgers said that he liked to unwind by enjoying "cuddle time" with the actress.

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley | Credit: Matt Stroshane

Woodley and Rodgers were first romantically linked back in February. At the time, PEOPLE confirmed their relationship with a source sharing that Rodgers was very happy with Woodley.

Just days later, the quarterback announced their surprise engagement during the NFL Honors broadcast, though he didn't mention Woodley by name.