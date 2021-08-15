Sha'Carri Richardson Will Race All 3 Olympic 100m Medalists After Being Suspended from Team USA

After a positive drug test disqualified her from Team USA, Sha'Carri Richardson is set to race the 100m medalists from the Tokyo Olympics, the event in which she would have competed

Sha'Carri Richardson's Olympic dreams were dashed last month after she was suspended from Team USA over a positive marijuana test.

Luckily for the fastest woman in America, the 21-year-old will have a chance to redeem herself next week at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, where she's set to race against Team Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The three athletes recently won gold, silver, and bronze, respectively, in the Tokyo Olympics 100m final, the event Richardson was set to compete in before being disqualified.

Thompson-Herah broke the 10.62-second record previously held by Florence Griffith Joyner when she won gold last month with a time of 10.61 seconds. Fraser-Pryce came in second place with 10.74 seconds, and Jackson finished third with 10.76 seconds.

But Richardson is not trying to prove anything as she faces off against the very women she would have competed against in Tokyo.

"Sha'Carri is focused on running a good race since she last competed at the US Olympic Trials," Richardson's agent Renaldo Nehemiah told The Wall Street Journal. "She will be focused on executing her race to the best of her ability regardless of who is in the race."

shacarri richardson

U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) CEO Travis T. Tygart called the decision to suspend Richardson "heartbreaking on many levels," emphasizing: "The rules are clear." The Louisiana State University alum ultimately accepted the USADA's one-month suspension, which expired before the women's 100m.

However, the USA Track & Field (USATF) organization still decided to disqualify Richardson, based on the anti-doping code, which invalidated her results at the trials. "So while our heartfelt understanding lies with Sha'Carri, we must also maintain fairness for all of the athletes who attempted to realize their dreams by securing a place on the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team," USATF said in a statement.

"I am human," Richardson wrote on Twitter amid the positive results of the drug test. "I know what I did. I know what I'm supposed to do and what I'm allowed not to do, and I still made that decision," she later said on Today. "But I'm not making an excuse or looking for any empathy in my case."

RELATED VIDEO: Sha'Carri Richardson Says 'I Am Human' Amid Suspension from Olympic Team for Positive Marijuana Test

Richardson also explained how finding out about the death of her biological mother the week before the trials was a "heavy" experience for her. "People don't understand what it's like to have to — alright, people do. We all have our different struggles. We all have our different things we deal with," she said.