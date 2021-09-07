Sha'Carri Richardson Says She's 'Learned So Much' This Year After Team USA Suspension

Sha'Carri Richardson has had a year filled with a lot of personal growth.

The 21-year track star did some reflecting on social media Sunday, letting her followers know she's proud of how far she's come. Richardson began her sentiments with a lengthy Instagram Story post by sharing a quote: "There is a past version of you that is so proud of how far you've come."

She then shared a photo of herself and wrote, "Learned so much this year, lose so much this year but not one time did I break babyyy. 21 and coming hard till I'm done."

Sha'Carri Richardson Credit: Sha’Carri Richardson Instagram

The sprinter continued by sharing a series of photos of herself with those close to her, writing tributes to each loved one and further recounting her many milestones.

Sha'Carri Richardson Credit: Sha’Carri Richardson Instagram

"I thank y'all for teaching me the strength I never knew I had. I thank you for teaching me my value before I even knew it existed. I thank y'all for teaching me to live my truth yet understand my future. I thank you for teaching me not to want for anything and to work for everything," she said alongside each photo. "To my babies I WILL NEVER STOP SO YALL CAN KEEP GOING. 2022 I don't feel sorry for any of you."

Sha'Carri Richardson Credit: Sha’Carri Richardson Instagram

Richardson has continued to keep a positive attitude over the past few months while in the spotlight. Last month, the athlete made her first appearance on the track — at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic — after being suspended from Team USA over a positive marijuana test earlier this summer.

Though she came in 9th, she held her head high afterward. "Coming out today, it was a great return back to the sport. I wanted to be able to come and perform, having a month off, dealing with all that I was dealing with," she told reporters. "I'm not upset at myself at all, this is one race, I'm not done."

The 21-year-old was also defeated by Christine Mboma of Namibia at the 200m race at the Wanda Diamond League on Friday.

Sha'Carri Richardson Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Richardson first captivated the hearts of many Americans in June, winning the women's 100m race at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials. However, she lost her spot on Team USA after she tested positive for THC, a chemical in marijuana, following the trials.

When news of her positive test broke, Richardson opened up about using marijuana to cope with the loss of her biological mother, who died the week before the track trials, but expressed that she wasn't looking for "any empathy" and understood what she had done during an interview with Today.