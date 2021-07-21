Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson Runs to Kanye West's New Song 'No Child Left Behind' for Beats Ad

"No Child Left Behind" is a new track by Kanye West from his forthcoming album DONDA, which is set to be released on Friday

Sha'Carri Richardson may not be running in Tokyo, but she is sprinting across television screens.

The 21-year-old, who made headlines in June during the Team USA track and field Olympic trials, stars in a new Beats campaign, which debuted during Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The ad, which shows Richardson running 100m in stylized slow motion with red Beats Studio Buds earphones and matching hair, also debuts a snippet of Kanye West's new song "No Child Left Behind" from his forthcoming album DONDA, which is set to be released on Friday. West scored and edited the minute-long Beats commercial.

"Love Your Truth," the tagline reads before an announcement about a DONDA listening event which will be on Apple Music's livestream one day before the album's release.

Sha'Carri Richardson Credit: Beats By Dre

In July, Richardson was not named on the Olympics roster for the women's 4x100m relay race — the only event she could've competed in after she tested positive for THC, which is the chemical in marijuana, at the track and field trials in Oregon on June 19. The athlete, whose trials result of 10.86 seconds in the women's 100m race was disqualified due to her failed drug test, accepted a one-month suspension beginning on June 28. Richardson's suspension would have ended prior to the relay so she could've still competed for Team USA had track officials named her on the team.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Sha'Carri Richardson Credit: Beats By Dre

On July 1, which was the same day news of her drug test became public, Richardson tweeted, "I am human." Then, she admitted to using marijuana to cope with the death of her biological mother, who died the week before the track trials, during an interview with Today's Savannah Guthrie.

Meanwhile, West, 44, has been making headlines as of late with his music career as well as his blossoming romance with supermodel Irina Shayk.

DONDA, which is named after West's late mother and the project he reportedly previewed to close friends in Las Vegas last weekend, will be his 10th studio album and originally had a release date of July 24, 2020.