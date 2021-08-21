Sha'Carri Richardson Races All 3 Olympic 100m Medalists After Team USA Suspension: 'I'm Not Done'

The superstar track athlete was expected to compete at the Olympic Games earlier this month, but she was disqualified after testing positive for THC

Sha'Carri Richardson reacts after competing in the Women's 100 Meter Semi-finals on day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 19, 2021

Sha'Carri Richardson is not done.

After being suspended from Team USA over a positive marijuana test earlier this summer, Richardson competed against all three women's 100m Tokyo Olympic medalists — Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson — at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic in Oregon on Saturday.

She came in 9th with a time of 11.14, but Richardson held her head high afterward. "Coming out today, it was a great return back to the sport. I wanted to be able to come and perform, having a month off, dealing with all that I was dealing with," she told reporters.

"I'm not upset at myself at all, this is one race, I'm not done. You know what I'm capable of. Count me out if you want to, talk all the s--- you want, because I'm here to stay. I'm not done. I'm the 6th fastest woman in this game ever, and can't nobody ever take that from me," Richardson shared. "Congratulations to the winners, congratulations to the people that won, but they're not done seeing me yet. Period."

Thompson-Herah kept up her gold streak, coming in first with a time of 10.54 seconds. She previously broke the 10.62-second record held by Florence Griffith Joyner when she won gold last month at the Tokyo Olympics with a time of 10.61 seconds. Fraser-Pryce came in second with a time of 10.73, and Jackson was third with 10.76 seconds, after they both held the same spots at the Olympic finals with times of 10.74 and 10.76, respectively.

Richardson's moment comes after she captivated the hearts of many Americans with a time of 10.86 in June, winning the women's 100m race at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials on the very same track in Eugene, Oregon. However, she lost her spot on Team USA after she tested positive for THC, a chemical in marijuana, following the trials.

When news of her positive test broke, Richardson expressed that she wasn't looking for "any empathy" and understood what she had done during an interview with Today. "I know what I did. I know what I'm supposed to do and what I'm allowed not to do, and I still made that decision. But I'm not making an excuse or looking for any empathy in my face," she said.