Sha'Carri Richardson Says She Was 'Threatened' by Flight Attendant, Videoed American Airlines Removal

Track star Sha'Carri Richardson documented her experience being removed from an American Airlines flight over the weekend, sharing two videos to Instagram, where she alleges that a flight attendant "threatened" her and a fan who wanted a picture.

Richardson, 22, filmed much of the encounter and wrote on her Instagram Story that the flight attendant asked her to end a phone call, so she did, per Yahoo Sports.

In the caption of one of the two videos Richardson posted, she alleges that the flight attendant then threatened her. "I'm recording me, but you jumped in my video, so I caught you because you jumped in my video," Richardson said to the flight attendant in a clip. "You're harassing me at this point, so I think you should stop. I think you should stop."

American Airlines did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Patrick Smith/Getty

The exchange on the plane got heated when the Olympian defended taking a video of herself, while flight attendants asked her to stop recording.

Another clip posted by Richardson shows her talking to another passenger about the situation before someone informs her that she's being asked to leave the flight.

Toward the end of the clip, Richardson asked an American Airlines employee why she was being told to leave the plane, being informed that the captain made the call.

"Tell me if I'll be wrong to pursue legal actions against the airline @americanair," she wrote in part on Instagram. "Not only did the man threaten me, but also an innocent bystander who simply just wanted a picture with me."