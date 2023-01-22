Sha'Carri Richardson Says She Was 'Threatened' by Flight Attendant, Videoed American Airlines Removal

"Tell me if I’ll be wrong to pursue legal actions against the airline," the track star wrote to her followers

By
Published on January 22, 2023 06:01 PM
EUGENE, OREGON - AUGUST 21: Sha'Carri Richardson reacts after finishing last in the 100m race during the Wanda Diamond League Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field on August 21, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
Photo: Jonathan Ferrey/Getty

Track star Sha'Carri Richardson documented her experience being removed from an American Airlines flight over the weekend, sharing two videos to Instagram, where she alleges that a flight attendant "threatened" her and a fan who wanted a picture.

Richardson, 22, filmed much of the encounter and wrote on her Instagram Story that the flight attendant asked her to end a phone call, so she did, per Yahoo Sports.

In the caption of one of the two videos Richardson posted, she alleges that the flight attendant then threatened her. "I'm recording me, but you jumped in my video, so I caught you because you jumped in my video," Richardson said to the flight attendant in a clip. "You're harassing me at this point, so I think you should stop. I think you should stop."

American Airlines did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Sha'Carri Richardson
Patrick Smith/Getty

The exchange on the plane got heated when the Olympian defended taking a video of herself, while flight attendants asked her to stop recording.

Another clip posted by Richardson shows her talking to another passenger about the situation before someone informs her that she's being asked to leave the flight.

Toward the end of the clip, Richardson asked an American Airlines employee why she was being told to leave the plane, being informed that the captain made the call.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Tell me if I'll be wrong to pursue legal actions against the airline @americanair," she wrote in part on Instagram. "Not only did the man threaten me, but also an innocent bystander who simply just wanted a picture with me."

Related Articles
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin Honored as Bills and Bengals Meet for First Rematch Since His Cardiac Arrest
Peyton Hillis attends "A League Of Their Own" event at Geena Davis' 2nd Annual Bentonville Film Festival
Peyton Hillis Discharged from Hospital After Saving His Kids from Drowning: 'Truly a Miracle'
San Francisco 49ers Tight End George Kittle (85) poses with his wife, Claire, before the NFL pro football game between the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers on January 2, 2022 at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, CA
Who Is George Kittle's Wife? All About Claire Kittle
Airport
FAA Says Outage That Grounded Over 1,200 Domestic Flights Was Caused by Human Error
Usain Bolt
Usain Bolt's Lawyers Threaten Lawsuit Claiming $12.7 Million Is Missing from His Investment Account
Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt
Who Is Brock Purdy's Girlfriend? All About Jenna Brandt
MLS Player Anton Walkes
New Report Finds MLS Player Anton Walkes Was a Passenger in Boat Crash That Led to His Death
Saquon Barkley and Anna Congdon
Who Is Saquon Barkley's Girlfriend? All About Anna Congdon
andy murray
Andy Murray Slams 'Disrespectful' Rule After Not Being Allowed to Use Toilet During Nearly 6-Hour Match
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills walks to the tunnel during halftime against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin Is Still on Oxygen and Has a 'Lengthy Recovery' Ahead, Friend Says
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks through the tunnel prior to an NFL wild card playoff football game
Julian Edelman Says Tom Brady Unlikely to Return to Buccaneers, Going to Go Where He Can 'Win'
Newest Innovations In Consumer Technology On Display At 2014 International CES
Vince McMahon Reaches Multimillion-Dollar Settlement with Ex-WWE Referee Who Accused Him of Rape: Report
New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) prior to the National Football League game between the New York Giants and the Indianapolis Colts on January 1, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Giants' Xavier McKinney Almost Lost Three Fingers in ATV Accident in Mexico: 'Traumatizing'
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin Is at Bills' Facilities Almost Daily Since His Release from the Hospital, Coach Says
Morgan Simianer Bachelorette party
Inside 'Cheer' Star Morgan Simianer's Beach Bachelorette Party in Mexico: All the Details!
Pete Davidson & Snoop Dogg Revealed as Pro Bowl Team Captains: 'The Competition Is Going to Go Off'
Pete Davidson and Snoop Dogg Named Captains for 2023 Pro Bowl: 'The Competition Is Going to Go Off'