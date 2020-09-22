San Francisco Giants Player Alex Dickerson and Wife Jennifer Welcome Son Levi

"Welcome to the world, Baby Levi!" the Giants shared on Twitter Monday

Alex Dickerson of the San Francisco Giants is a dad!

The 30-year-old left fielder and wife Jennifer welcomed their first child together, a son, over the weekend, the Giants announced on Twitter Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Welcome to the world, Baby Levi!" the team tweeted, sharing a photo of the new parents and the infant. "And congratulations to the proud parents, Jennifer and Alex Dickerson."

Dickerson was placed on the paternity list on Saturday ahead of Jennifer's delivery. He was reinstated on Monday, the Giants tweeted Monday afternoon. The team played the Colorado Rockies Monday night at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

The birth of little Levi comes a week after Dickerson received a false positive test for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Giants had been scheduled to play the San Diego Padres on September 11, but the game was called off after the positive test result, ESPN reported.

"It came as a complete shock and at no point did I ever think it was real," Dickerson told ESPN of the testing snafu. The outfielder and his wife had tested negative just one day before. "At no point did I actually believe it."

Dickerson underwent six more tests before the teams resumed on Sunday, ESPN reported.

"It was something you can't really prepare for and you deal with it. It was very stressful. I didn't sleep much. That's the year we're having," Dickerson added to ESPN. "A lot of people have it very tough right now. It's where you find out how to get through things."

The Giants are vying for a National League wild-card spot. If they make it to the wild card series, they'll begin on September 30, kicking off the NL postseason.