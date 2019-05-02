Presenting David Beckham's Sexiest Photos, in Honor of the Former Soccer Star's 44th Birthday

Here's a sizzling look back at PEOPLE's 2015 Sexiest Man Alive

More
By
Alison Schwartz
and Diane J. Cho
May 02, 2019 12:50 PM
pinterest
Beach Babe
Splash News Online
pinterest
Deliciously Dapper
Pablo Cuadra/Getty
pinterest
Exactly Who You Want to Wake Up to
David Beckham/Instagram
pinterest
Tatted Up to Perfection
Marc Horn
pinterest
Rock Solid Dad Bod
Courtesy H&M
pinterest
Abs, Anyone?
Courtesy Armani
pinterest
Baywatch Vibes x 1000
Bauer-Griffin
pinterest
Hot Husband Alert
Courtesy Emporio Armani
pinterest
Tighty Whitey Realness
pinterest
Prince Charming with an Edge
Victor Decolongon/Getty Images
pinterest
Yes, Please
Doug Inglish/Trunk Archive
pinterest
#1 DILF
David Beckham/Instagram
pinterest
Hotter Than the Sun
Courtesy Armani
pinterest
Heart-Melting Smile
Brian J. Ritchie/Rex Shutterstock
pinterest
Smoldering Stares
Peter Lindbergh
pinterest
Hot Rod
AKM-GSI
pinterest
Successful, Sexy & Shirtless
Stefano Rellandini /Reuters/Landov
1 of 17

Advertisement
1 of 17 Splash News Online

Beach Babe

2 of 17 Pablo Cuadra/Getty

Deliciously Dapper

3 of 17 David Beckham/Instagram

Exactly Who You Want to Wake Up to

4 of 17 Marc Horn

Tatted Up to Perfection

5 of 17 Courtesy H&M

Rock Solid Dad Bod

6 of 17 Courtesy Armani

Abs, Anyone?

7 of 17 Bauer-Griffin

Baywatch Vibes x 1000

8 of 17 Courtesy Emporio Armani

Hot Husband Alert

9 of 17

Tighty Whitey Realness

10 of 17 Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

Prince Charming with an Edge

11 of 17 Doug Inglish/Trunk Archive

Yes, Please

12 of 17 David Beckham/Instagram

#1 DILF

13 of 17 Courtesy Armani

Hotter Than the Sun

14 of 17 Brian J. Ritchie/Rex Shutterstock

Heart-Melting Smile

15 of 17 Peter Lindbergh

Smoldering Stares

16 of 17 AKM-GSI

Hot Rod

17 of 17 Stefano Rellandini /Reuters/Landov

Successful, Sexy & Shirtless

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.