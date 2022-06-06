Several Tampa Bay Rays Players Declined to Wear Pride Night Logos on Uniforms, Citing Faith

Though it was not the first Pride Night the team has hosted, it was the first time it included changes to the team's uniforms

As Pride Month kicked off across the country on June 1, several members of the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team opted out of an LGBTQ+ support-focused gesture at a recent game.

Last Saturday, the Florida MLB team hosted Pride Night at Tropicana Field during their matchup against the Chicago White Sox. While many players swapped out their regular baseball hats with ones that featured a rainbow-colored "TB" and added a colorful sunburst logo to their uniforms, some declined, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Though no official breakdown has been given, the Times reported that more than half of the players appeared to participate. Those who apparently opted to peel off the logo and wear the standard hat included Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson, the outlet said.

A representative from the Tampa Bay Rays did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Adam, 30, was chosen by the team to speak for players who opted out, the Times reported, and said the decision was primarily based on religious beliefs.

"A lot of it comes down to faith, to like a faith-based decision," Adam, a pitcher, said. "So it's a hard decision. Because ultimately we all said what we want is them to know that all are welcome and loved here. But when we put it on our bodies, I think a lot of guys decided that it's just a lifestyle that maybe — not that they look down on anybody or think differently — it's just that maybe we don't want to encourage it if we believe in Jesus, who's encouraged us to live a lifestyle that would abstain from that behavior, just like (Jesus) encourages me as a heterosexual male to abstain from sex outside of the confines of marriage. It's no different."

He continued, ​​"It's not judgmental. It's not looking down. It's just what we believe the lifestyle he's encouraged us to live, for our good, not to withhold. But again, we love these men and women, we care about them, and we want them to feel safe and welcome here."

The Washington Post noted that while this was not the first Pride Night the team has hosted, they had not previously included uniform changes.

The team has supported LGBTQ+ efforts in several ways in the past, including being the first pro sports team to sign an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court supporting same-sex marriage. The team also joined the "It Gets Better" campaign to fight youth bullying.

During last Saturday's game, Major Markus Hughes, who has spent two decades with the St. Petersburg Police Department and served as the department's LGBTQ+ liaison since 2014, threw out the ceremonial first pitch according to MLB.com.

Several Tampa Bay Rays Players Declined to Wear Pride Night Logos on Uniforms

Fans were also given mini pride flags and those who purchased tickets as part of a package for the game received a Rays Pride hat designed by a local artist named Chad Mize, the MLB said.

In addition, the team also presented a local organization, Metro Inclusive Health, with a $20,000 check. The nonprofit organization provides "health and wellness services that are inclusive, relevant, supportive & represent the lifetime continuum of the diverse people in our community," according to their website.

Tampa Bay outfielder Kevin Kiermaier, who wore the cap and burst logo, said he was excited for the special night, as his parents taught him to "love everyone as they are."