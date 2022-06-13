Seventh Member of Haiti's Delegation for the 2022 Special Olympics Games Reported Missing

Louis Jackques Wilguens, 25, was last seen on Saturday getting off a bus at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort, one day before his scheduled return to Haiti

After six members of Haiti's 2022 Special Olympics Delegation went missing on Monday, a seventh delegate has vanished just four days later, officials said.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, delegate Louis Jackques Wilguens, 25, was last seen on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. exiting a bus at Disney's All-Star Sports Resort in Lake Buena Vista, near Orlando. He was wearing blue jeans, red sandals, and a white Special Olympics Shirt with "Haiti" printed on it, officials stated.

The sheriff's office shared that Wilguens planned to fly back to Haiti early Sunday morning, but hasn't been spotted since getting off of the bus. They warned that anyone who comes in contact with Wilguens should "check his well-being."

Wilguens joined his fellow missing delegates, Atione Joseph Mithon, 32; Nicholson Fontilus, 20; Peter Mianovich Berlus, 19; Anderson Petit-Frere, 18; Steevenson Jacquet, 24; and Oriol Jean, 18, all of whom have not been since since leaving their hotel in Kissimmee on Monday around 2:30 p.m, according to the sheriff's office.

As a representative for the Special Olympics told PEOPLE on Wednesday, that group consists of "one Special Olympics athlete, one coach, and four Unified partners, all of whom are adults," and now Wilguens as well.

"All of them turned in their room keys, and left behind their personal bags and belongings," the sheriff's office said in a bulletin published on social media.

The sheriff's office told PEOPLE they "do not suspect foul play" involved in the group's disappearance. The Special Olympics said they were working with authorities to track down the delegates.

"The well-being of these delegates is our foremost concern," a Special Olympics representative told PEOPLE.

"Local authorities have indicated they have no reason to believe the health and safety of any of the individuals is at risk," they added

The sheriff's office posted on social media that they are in contact with "Walt Disney World, Special Olympics, and our Law Enforcement and Federal partners."

"We are asking anyone with information to please contact the Osceola County Sheriff's Office," they said.