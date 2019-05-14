WWE Stars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Confirm Relationship with a PDA-Filled Photo

WWE star Seth Rollins is officially off the market!

On Monday, Rollins, 32, shared a sweet black-and-white photo of himself and fellow wrestler Becky Lynch sharing a kiss, confirming their relationship.

“I guess I’m allowed to post this now… @becklynchwwe?” Rollins captioned the Instagram post, which was taken after he defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35.

“Champ champ champ,” Lynch, 32, wrote in the comment section of the photo.

Rollins and Lynch’s romance has since been applauded by both Nikki and Brie Bella.

“😍😍😍🙌🏼,” Nikki, 35, commented on the post.

Her sister Brie, 35, wrote, “Love!!! ❤️😍.”

Wrestler Renee Young also sent warm wishes, writing “😍😍😍😍😍😍 The best!!”

Lynch has not yet gone public with their love on her own Instagram page.

Rollins perviously dated NXT wrestler Zhara Schreiber, according to The Bleacher Report. The former couple split in 2016.

Rollins and Lynch’s couple debut comes just a month after Lynch won the first-ever all-women’s main event match at WWE’s WrestleMania.

The red-headed fighter from Ireland claimed two belts in one night when she beat Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in New Jersey on April 7, making her both the Smackdown and Raw women’s champion.

“I think now that we’ve proven that anything is possible, it just doesn’t matter about gender anymore, it just matters about ability, it matters about heart, it matters about caring about this business, and being passionate, and being good,” Lynch told PEOPLE.

“Now anyone can be the main event of WrestleMania, it’s not necessarily just have to be a man. The main event is up for grabs by everybody now.”

Lynch also gushed over her win on Instagram writing, “I was once told when I said I wanted to Main Event #WrestleMania, that ‘it’s nice to dream but be realistic.'”

“I’m happy I didn’t take that advice,” she went on to write. “It is now unthinkable to think what was once unthinkable. Those 3 seconds last night were a lifetime in the making. Thank you to all of you who have been on this crazy whirlwind journey with me. I love you all. We’re only getting started #becky2belts.”