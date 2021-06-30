WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Are Married: 'A Fine Day'

WWE superstars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins officially tied the knot on Tuesday, WWE confirms to PEOPLE.

Rollins, 35, first hinted at the news of his nuptials in a post to his Instagram Story that included a picture of Lynch outside with an ocean in the background.

"Seems like a fine day to (finally) get married," Rollins wrote in the post.

The duo's walk down the aisle comes about six months after they welcomed their first child together, daughter Roux.

Rollins and Lynch, 34, first went public with their relationship in May 2019 with a black-and-white picture of them sharing a kiss. This was followed by their engagement three months later in August.

"When we got together, things started to look a lot clearer and I knew he was the person that I wanted to have kids with — that this was going to happen and it was just a matter of when," Lynch previously told PEOPLE.

"Seth is one of the smartest people I know," the star, who is originally from Ireland, said of her then-fiancé. "He's just got an insane work ethic, insane integrity and he is the most generous, kindhearted person."

"He's very, very focused on what the right thing to do is and always looking to grow and correct himself and be better so he can be the best person for me, and now, the best father," she continued.

The couple first found out they were expecting after Lynch went through a number of pregnancy tests in April 2020. Though the first one came out negative, Lynch explained to PEOPLE she followed her instincts and bought a digital test that confirmed what she suspected.

"Oh, it was great, I was so stoked. We got the test back and it said pregnant and she was more shocked and I was just hyped," Rollins added to PEOPLE in August 2020 of the moment he found out Lynch was pregnant. "I was so excited, I think, right out of the gate. I wish we had a camera on because I threw my arms up in the air, I was so excited about it."

"It's one of those things where you never know when you're going to be ready for something like that, but as soon as it happened, I was like, 'Yeah, I'm ready to go, man. Let's do this thing,' " he continued. "It's been a journey so far, the first half of it."

The couple announced Roux's birth in a social media post showing them holding their newborn's hand.

"Welcome to the world Roux," Lynch wrote. "You are the love of our lives."

For Father's Day, Lynch posted a picture of Roux and Rollins to Instagram, which included a sweet message to her now-husband.