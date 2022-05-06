Sergio Garcia's comments fueled speculation that he will move to the much-discussed new Saudi-supported LIV golf series

Sergio Garcia Says He 'Can't Wait to Leave' PGA Tour During Wells Fargo Championship

Sergio Garcia's heated remarks during Thursday's Wells Fargo Championship rounded added fuel to rumors that the golfer plans to join the new, controversial Saudi-backed golf tour in the near future.

Garcia, 42, became visibly frustrated after he was unable to find his ball on a hole, causing a penalty, according to Sports Illustrated. Video captured of Garcia on the Maryland course caught the golfer saying, "I can't wait to leave this tour."

As the video continued, Garcia went on to say, "Just a couple of more weeks until I don't have to deal with you anymore."

A rep for Garcia did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on his remarks.

PGA Tour Communications later released a statement clarifying that the ruling on Garcia's penalty that frustrated him was an error.

"On the 10th hole of Thursday's first round of the Wells Fargo Championship, Sergio Garcia drove his ball left into a red penalty area. As Garcia entered the penalty area, a referee located on the 10th hole started a search time clock, as it appeared a search for the golf ball had begun," the statement said.

"When the ball was found by Garcia, the referee's three-minute search time had expired, and Garcia was informed the ball was treated as lost," the statement explained. Unfortunately, the penalty was not the right call.

The PGA Tour's official statement continued, "Subsequently, the Rules Committee reviewed video from the situation after the ruling and discovered the inadvertent error by the referee who was not aware the player was not searching for the ball on the other side of the creek. To clarify, the time spent by Garcia trying to access the other side of the creek should have delayed the start of the search time clock, and the ball would have still been 'in play' if not for that error."